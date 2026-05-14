Adams Oshiomhole has explained that divisions among opposition leaders are strengthening the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections

The senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly argued that ADC chieftain Atiku Abubakar has inadvertently become what he described as the APC’s “best campaign manager”

According to Senator Oshiomhole, Atiku and his allies have been attacking Peter Obi since the former Anambra state governor left the ADC for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo North, has said that divisions among opposition political leaders will make it easy for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to retain power in the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 13, on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today', Oshiomhole said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has become the ruling APC’s “best campaign manager” because of his alleged attacks on fellow opposition leader, Peter Obi.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole says opposition divisions could hand the APC and President Bola Tinubu an easy path to victory in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

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APC's Oshiomhole mocks opposition

According to Oshiomhole, Obi and former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, have also been attacking each other, a development the former Edo state governor believes will work in the APC’s favour in 2027.

Legit.ng reports that Messrs Atiku and Amaechi are chieftains of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Oshiomhole said:

“You mean that APC would be worried about which of the parties now… ADC? I saw Atiku. Atiku is now our best campaign manager because he is attacking Obi, and I see Obi attacking Amaechi. I see Amaechi say Obi is a regional player, Atiku is a regional player, and he is the only national player, but he didn’t tell us what his ward unit looks like."

Furthermore, the fiery federal lawmaker expressed confidence that the opposition would be roundly defeated in the 2027 elections, irrespective of any coalition plans.

Adams Oshiomhole challenges Atiku and other opposition leaders to outline alternative policies to those implemented by President Tinubu. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, All Progressives Congress, Abuja

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The 74-year-old challenged opposition leaders to tell Nigerians what they would do differently from the policies currently being implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said:

“So, the opposition can have their dreams, but they will be defeated flatly because nobody believes them. They have to speak to the new policies that they would reverse, whether they would reverse taxation, reverse fuel subsidy removal, student loans, or reverse any of those bold decisions that President Tinubu has taken."

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Source: Legit.ng