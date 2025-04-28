In a dramatic twist of events, Jesutega Onokpasa withdrew his support and vowed to help unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 due to failed campaign promises

Onokpasa, Tinubu’s strong media supporter, criticised the high rate of hunger under the APC-led government and blamed the president’s leadership for the current economic hardship

However, Nigerians raised concerns over Onokpasa’s health following his appearance on Arise TV, where he seemed visibly unwell

Jesutega Onokpasa, prominent Nigerian lawyer and former chairman of the Tinubu Media Support Group, stirred a fresh controversy in the polity when he criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

I will not support Tinubu in 2027" - Onokpasa

Jesutega Onokpasa in an interview on Arise TV hosted by Reuben Abati on Sunday, April 27, warned that bad leadership could make Tinubu a one-term president. This is a change from his earlier fervent support.

"I'm not leaving my party the APC for anybody including President Tinubu. When we campaigned for him in 2023 he promised to make food cheap, today we cannot deny the high rate of hunger in the land. I will work with APC members, those of us who put Tinubu in office and are dissatisfied with him, to remove him from power," Onokpasa said.

Onokpasa spoke days after Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta state, dumped the leading opposition party, PDP, and defected to the ruling APC.

Legit.ng reported that the governor joined the APC alongside his predecessor and PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa.

In an interview on Thursday, Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, also declared that more governors would defect to the ruling APC.

Sule said President Tinubu's inclusive leadership style and developmental projects across states, including non-APC-controlled regions, are driving increased support.

Concerns rise over Tinubu’s top campaigner’s wellbeing

However, despite Onokpasa's criticism of Tinubu, Nigerians took to X, to express concern over the APC chieftain's well being.

Morris Monye suggested that Onokpasa's apparent discomfort during the interview, may possibly be due to an illness rather than hunger.

@Morris_Monye tweeted:

"I think Onokpasa is unwell

"That can’t be hunger.

"It might be something more than that.

"Thankful he has more clarity on the failure of this govt."

@edeh_onyedika tweeted:

"Noooooo…This is too much. APC members should rally around this man. No matter our political differences, this man needs to go to the hospital."

@TifeIOlagunju tweeted:

"This man should take care of his health."

@alao_seyi tweeted:

"Onakpasa looks sick and I pray he finds healing pretty soon. But on Tinubu matter ?. The man dey vex say appointment no touch him."

@TaiAbati2021 tweeted:

"If he's unwell. I pray he gets well soon. Amen 🙏

"But as I dey look ham, na hunger."

@ugwokemartin82 tweeted:

"He looks unhealthy actually."

@Acidic230885 tweeted:

"He's diabetic plus hunger"

@JuneeNext tweeted:

"Supporting APC is like injecting poison into your body, you will reap what you sow."

@WilliamsEz72793 tweeted:

"When he now buys medicines supposedly N2500 for N25,000 he sure would be unwell. Lol. Elections have consequences."

