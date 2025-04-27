Amid notable defections in Delta and Kano state, tension is building up in the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

A fresh report has alleged a defection plot by Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke of Osun state

The alleged imminent move is reportedly aimed at ensuring a smooth sail for the governor, who is desirous of retaining his seat at the Abere Government Secretariat, Osogbo

Osogbo, Osun state - Amid the defection of Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta state, speculations resurfaced that Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state might also leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by Vanguard on Sunday, April 27, party faithful in Osun are particularly concerned about the big defections in Delta and the recent resignation of the Osun lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade federal constituency at the house of representatives, Oluwole Oke.

Osun: Adeleke to APC rumour resurfaces

Oke, a fifth-term lawmaker, had been at odds with the PDP leadership in Osun, leading to his constituency being factionalised. In a letter dated Wednesday, April 16, addressed to the Ward 7 chairman of the party in Obokun local government area (LGA), Oke stated that his decision to resign from the PDP was made after consulting with his constituents. Although the legislator did not explicitly state whether he would join another party, the speculation that he might join the ruling APC has further fueled the belief that Adeleke could be considering the same move.

Vanguard newspaper quoted a resident as saying:

“We have heard that several PDP governors, including Ademola Adeleke, were planning to defect to the APC. This defection of the Delta state governor and Mr. Oluwole Oke further strengthened the talk in town that Adeleke may join the ruling party."

Osun PDP trusts Adeleke

Meanwhile, some PDP leaders have quashed the significance of Oke, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and Oborevwori’s resignations, arguing that it should not be seen as a signal for Adeleke’s defection.

The PDP dismissed the rumours as mere wishful thinking, adding that those seeking Adeleke’s exit are people that want political patronage at the expense of the well-being of the general populace.

PDP's statement signed by Oladele Bamiji, its director of media and publicity, partly reads:

“His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke will continue to stand firm in service to the good people of the state."

Legit.ng reports that this is not the first time that Governor Adeleke would be linked to the APC. In January, he restated his allegiance to the PDP.

Adeleke vowed to win the 2026 Osun state governorship election.

2027 election: Ayodele lists PDP govs to work for APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele said that governors who are members of the PDP have been compromised ahead of the 2027 election.

In a statement, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church specifically mentioned Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Oyo, and Osun states as those that will be negotiated for the APC.

Primate Ayodele claimed that the PDP Governors' Forum led by Bala Mohammed has been compromised, adding that the platform is no longer effective.

