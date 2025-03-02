Former spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kenneth Okonkwo, has explained why he met with Atiku Abubakar

Okonkwo said the former vice president visited him for a consultative meeting on how best to chart a new course for Nigeria

This development is coming after the former Peter Obi's ally and supporter resigned from the Labour Party (LP)

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kenneth Okonkwo, has a meeting with former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Okonkwo, a once a staunch supporter of LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023 invited him for the meeting.

Kenneth Okonkwo says the meeting with Atiku Abubakar was on how best to chart a new course for Nigeria. Photo credit: iamkennethokonkwo

Source: Instagram

He disclosed that it was a consultative meeting on how best to chart a new course for Nigeria.

He stated this via his Instagram account, iamkennethoknokwo on Saturday, March 1 while sharing details of the meeting.

“It's a privilege and honour to be invited by His Excellency Atiku Abubakar for a consultative meeting on how best to chart a new course for our beloved country. The situation in Nigeria today requires the cooperation of every well-meaning Nigerian to ensure that our country is restored to its path of greatness.”

Nigerians react as Kenneth Okonkwo meets with Atiku

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on social media following the meeting between Okonwko and Atiku.

arc_nnaboss

Pls advise Atiku to rest or let them fight for division, none of them will ever be good to control the large number of people in Nigeria with our African mentality.

evansaliegbon

Kenneth u want till jump enter PDP please don't do dat ohh.

henrychinonsoomeje

At this point, this man is confused...Allegedly

ejikecn

Collect your money in peace that man won't be president of Nigeria.

officialeldero1

Dede you don too run around all the political parties, calm down kwanu and try contest,Obi no too senior you . It's a tufiakwa situation.

mrolaofficial

If he is willing to sponsor you for the 2027 election then it’s a good deal but if he’s the one contesting he will fail again.

mozan_udofia

The same way he has been quiet since elections were over he should continue to be quiet, because in Nigeria the opposition party doesn't know that they should be a watch dog to the incumbent administration.

furnitureibadan

When your leader is not leading well, then japa

Legit.ng also reported that the Labour Party stated that it was not surprised by Okonkwo attacks on Peter Obi.

The party highlighted a pattern of high-profile resignations and defections to the APC, including those of former campaign directors.

The Labour Party reaffirmed its support for Peter Obi and warned of other potential moles within the party, urging them to leave before being exposed.

Kenneth Okonkwo resigns from Labour Party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Okonkwo announced his resignation from the Labour Party, citing internal crises and ineffective leadership.

Okonkwo criticised the party’s lack of structure, expired executives, and leadership disputes, accusing Julius Abure of sabotaging its 2027 prospects.

His resignation takes effect on February 25, 2025, marking two years since the 2023 election, with hints of future political alignments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng