FCT, Abuja - Kenneth Okonkwo, a Labour Party (LP) chieftain, has finally dumped the party.

The decision comes after weeks of openly criticising the opposition party.

Kenneth Okonkwo withdraws support for Obi

In a statement released on Saturday night, July 27, Okonkwo, who was a famous actor, also announced that he is 'adjusting' his relationship with Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 poll.

Legit.ng reports that during the 2023 election, Okonkwo was the LP's presidential campaign council's spokesperson.

According to the disgruntled politician, he no longer has confidence that Obi possesses what it takes to build a party that can defeat the two major political parties in Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He noted that Nigeria needs a decisive leader who is selfless enough to secure victory.

Furthermore, Okonkwo noted that he is searching for a leader who has integrity, charisma and bravery to mobilise people to sustain victory.

He, however, stressed that he is strongly committed to a great Nigeria built on equity, justice and fairness.

