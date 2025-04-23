FCT Minister Nyesom Wike reacted to as former Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and current Governor Sheriff Oborevwori dumped the PDP for the APC

Wike also commended the Delta politicians for publicly endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election

The minister, taunted Atiku Abubakar and noted that that the defections confirmed his stance on Tinubu’s capacity to unite and develop Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has lauded the immediate past governor of Delta state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for expressing his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike also hailed the current state DeGovernor Sheriff Oborevwori for his heart-warming decision to show support for Tinubu.

Legit.ng reported that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, alongside his deputy and commissioners, and Okowa, dumped the PDP for the APC on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

A clip of Governor Oborevwori being serenaded with ‘On Your Mandate’, the popular political tune dedicated to President Bola Tinubu, has since gone viral on social media.

Legit.ng reports that Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, was among the notable Nigerians who quickly reacted to the defections.

Wike gave the commendation in a statement signed by his senior special assistant on public communication and social media, Lere Olayinka, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Wike hails Oborevwori, Okowa for backing Tinubu, joining APC

He said;

“It is another endorsement of the president’s good governance and commitment to the development of the country.”

Wike called on other Nigerians who are still sitting on the fence to throw in their support for the President, The Punch reported.

As reported by Vanguard, the minister described the open endorsement of the president by Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who was the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, as “a vindication of the position I took in 2023, which was based on the interest of a united Nigeria.”

“I commend Dr Okowa and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for this heart-warming decision, which must have been informed by good governance and commitment of President Bola Tinubu to the oneness and development of Nigeria.

“I am particularly happy that what I saw before the 2023 presidential election, others are now seeing and are joining the Renewed Hope train,” the minister said.

This happened days after Wike criticised Atiku Abubakar, accusing him of dishonouring a key agreement reached in 2019.

Also, Wike defended his decision to back President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election, citing Atiku’s failure to honour his word.

Wike, during a media chat with selected journalists in Abuja, recalled how Atiku, alongside Saraki and Secondus, had promised him in 2019, but failed to fulfill the promise.

Another PDP governor breaks silence on defection to APC

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Akwa Ibom state governor Umo Eno has denied rumours of a planned defection from the PDP to the APC.

Governor Eno earlier endorsed President Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio for second terms, but has described the move as a strategic alliance ahead of the 2027 election.

The state commissioner for information, Aniekan Umanah, gave this clarification on Wednesday.

