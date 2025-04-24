Ibok-Ete Ibas, sole administrator of Rivers state, was among the public officials present at the national economic council (NEC) meeting which was held at the State House, Abuja

Legit.ng reports that the sight marks Ibas’ first NEC meeting since his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in March

New APC member, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state, was present too and he delivered the opening prayers

FCT, Abuja - Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, the sole administrator of Rivers state, attended his first national economic council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, on Thursday, April 24.

As reported by The Cable, Ibas was among key attendees at the meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the council chambers of the presidential villa in Abuja.

Channels Television also noted the update.

Recall Ibas was made the acting Rivers' No.1 citizen on March 18, 2025, after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of the oil-rich state for six months.

The following day, President Tinubu swore him in.

Since he assumed office, some Nigerians have criticised his appointment, with several people taking to the streets across Rivers state to protest. However, Ibas warned that the protesters are testing his will.

Hector Igbikiowubo, Ibas' senior special adviser on media, stated recently that the gazette imposing emergency rule in Rivers state granted the sole administrator “sweeping powers.”

Igbikiowubo issued a warning to supporters of Fubara, urging them to exercise restraint in light of protests against the state’s sole administrator.

Vice Admiral Ibas, 65, was commissioned as a sub-lieutenant in the Nigerian Navy in 1983 and held various command positions until former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him chief of naval staff in August 2015. He had the position until 2021.

After Vice-admiral Ibas retired from service, Buhari appointed him the Nigerian high commissioner to Ghana. He served between 2021 and 2023.

An image of Ibas at the NEC meeting on Thursday, April 24, can be viewed below:

Shettima stands in for Tinubu at NEC meeting

Legit.ng reports that the latest NEC meeting comes nine weeks after its last sitting.

Shettima presided over the meeting which has in attendance many governors and some deputy governors from across the 36 states of the federation.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, April 23, said the opening prayers.

Governors spotted at the meeting include Governors Hycinth Alia, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, Monday Okpebholo, and Bassey Otu, of Benue, Kwara, Edo, and Cross River states respectively.

Others are Kaduna state governor, Senator Uba Sani; and Abia state Governor, Alex Otti, among others.

Ex-magistrate speaks against Rivers administrator

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former chief magistrate in Rivers state, Ejike George, justified his recent resignation from the Rivers state judiciary, saying he was not trained to take directives from a military administrator.

George faulted Tinubu's decision, saying that there was no crisis in Rivers state to have warranted the suspension of Fubara and others as well as the alleged introduction of military-style rule.

