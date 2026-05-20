A joyous video of Bambam has emerged amid the confession made by her husband, Teddy A, about his marital status

The reality star had stated that his wedding ring is something he does not joke with because it symbolizes that he is married

Fans fell in love with what Bambam was doing in the recording as they hyped her and shared their reactions online

Reality show star Bambam, whose real name is Bamike Olawunmi, has shared a video amid the recent confession made by her husband, Teddy A.

The male reality star had stated during a short interview that his wedding band is very important to him as it shows that he is married.

Reactions as Bambam shares dancing video amid Teddy A’s confession. Photo credit@bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

His confession came amid speculation that the two are no longer together due to what fans had observed on social media.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the mother of two was seen at a wedding ceremony, but many read meanings into her post and her actions in the clip. Attention was also drawn to the timing of the video shared online.

Bambam dances at a friend’s wedding

In the recording, Bambam was at a friend’s wedding with her two daughters. She was seen showing dance moves and enjoying the music playing.

Her two daughters were also seen dancing with another lady in their aso ebi outfit for the occasion.

Bambam stole the show with her dance steps and effortless moves, which caught the attention of many viewers.

Bambam and Teddy A continue trending over rumour about their marriage. Photo credio@bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

Fans share their take on BamBam’s video

In the comment section of her video, fans questioned a ring on her finger following Teddy A’s comments about being married.

A few others praised her effortless dancing and the energy she displayed on the dance floor.

They hyped her up and called her sweet names while expressing support for her. Some said she had won their hearts and they would continue to support her.

One person asked the actress to go back to her husband, but fans quickly responded to the comment, defending her and questioning assumptions about her marriage.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Bambam's video

Fans react to the beautiful video shared by the actress. Here are comments below:

@tiaravictory98 shared:

"Bambam and her bestie can dance."

@seresboxx wrote:

"Gosh, so beautiful, I can’t count the number of times I watched my fave."

@tiaravictory98 stated:

"Bambam and her bestie can dance."

@ ibukunmiolawunmi reacted:

"Bambam abi wetin dem dey call u, y is d video so short? Tell Oluwabamike to increase the length, jare."

@queen_temmy_beauty_world commented:

"Your style, you are so beautiful too."

Teddy A shares cryptic post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Teddy A had shared a post with lovely pictures on his Instagram page amid Bambam’s name change across her social media.

The couple had been rumoured to have gone their separate ways as they continue to share solo posts.

What he wrote in the caption of the post got many talking, with fans dragging him and advising him to be more mature.

Source: Legit.ng