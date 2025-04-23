Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta state, and his predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa, defected from the PDP to the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria

A clip of Governor Oborevwori being serenaded with ‘On Your Mandate’, the popular political tune dedicated to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has since gone viral on social media

Legit.ng reports that Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, was among the notable Nigerians who quickly reacted to the defections

Asaba, Delta state - Minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has thanked President Bola Tinubu for his leadership as key political stakeholders in Delta state dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Keyamo appreciated Tinubu’s leadership in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, April 23, moments after Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state and his commissioners made known their defection to the APC.

He wrote with an accompanying video:

"Today is the day the Lord has made in Delta state. Finally, finally Delta is APC! Thank you, Mr. President for your leadership that has attracted the best to our Party. Thank you, my leader and Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori for your foresight and courage in taking this bold decision."

In the same vein, Bashir Ahmad, former special assistant on digital communications to ex-Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, expressed his delight.

The APC chieftain wrote on his verified X page:

"Welcoming Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state to our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), as he officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)."

Ahmad added:

"The 2027 political transfer window has officially opened. Delta is locked in. Now eyes are on the next big move. Will it be Kano, Rivers or Bauchi?"

On his part, opposition figure Segun Showunmi wrote:

"On the defections!

"Deng the successor to Mao was once asked after the dismal performance of the Cultural Revolution of Mao that how China would become great on its terms!

"He answered in the affirmative oh we will cure our defect, and we will use facts to inform the decision."

For activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju, he said:

"The Delta Governor that had the courage to defect to APC is better than opposition governors who will stay in PDP, LP and work for Tinubu. It’s like someone arguing with me that Peter Obi is not working for Tinubu. Who was single handedly responsible for Tinubu’s victory in 2023?"

Eno's defection to APC not feasible — Commissioner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state dismissed rumours claiming that he will leave the PDP for the APC.

Eno emphasised that his recent open endorsement of President Tinubu and other key federal leaders is not about partisanship, but "a pragmatic step to foster cooperation and attract federal interventions to the state.”

Aniekan Umanah, the Akwa Ibom state commissioner for information, described Eno’s support for President Tinubu and Senator Godswill Akpabio as a well-considered move rooted in the best interest of Akwa Ibom state.

