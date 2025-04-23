Akwa Ibom state governor Umo Eno has denied rumours of a planned defection from the PDP to the APC

Governor Eno earlier endorsed President Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio for second terms, but has described the move as a strategic alliance ahead of the 2027 election

The state commissioner for information, Aniekan Umanah, gave this clarification on Wednesday

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has dismissed rumours that he was plotting to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The state commissioner for information, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah, clarified on Wednesday, April 23.

Defection: Governor Eno speaks on dumping PDP

The speculations followed Governor Eno’s recent endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio for second terms respectively.

Contrary to this insinuation, Umanah has given insight into the inter-party mutual alliance between the state and the federal governments.

Speaking in an interview monitored in Uyo, the state capital, Umanah emphasised that “the governor’s recent open endorsement of the President and other key federal leaders is not about partisanship, but a pragmatic step to foster cooperation and attract federal interventions to the state.”

Gov Eno clears air on Tinubu, Akpabio endorsements

Umanah described Governor Eno’s support for President Tinubu and Senator Akpabio as a well-considered move rooted in the best interest of Akwa Ibom state.

He said:

“Governor Umo Eno’s support for President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, is a strategic act of enlightened State interest, aimed at unlocking federal collaboration for the benefit of the people of Akwa Ibom.”

“This growing synergy has already begun yielding visible benefits and will further facilitate key initiatives like the Ibom Deep Seaport, Ecological Remediation, amongst others.”

“These leaders have shown clear goodwill toward our State and have publicly acknowledged the Governor’s exceptional performance. This is leadership with foresight,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta state, has made a stunning political move as he dumped the PDP and defected to the ruling APC, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Arise TV in a tweet on Wednesday, April 23, announced the development, adding that the defection happened after a high-level, closed-door meeting, which was held at the government house in Asaba, the state capital on Wednesday.

PDP chieftain reacts as Gov Eno snubs Atiku, backs Tinubu

In another development, Legit.ng reported that PDP youth spokesperson Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has condemned Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno's endorsement of President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, he warned that it could trigger another Nyesom Wike-led G-5 group's crisis in the party.

Akinniyi further warned that PDP governors public support of the APC and Tinubu, could destroy the party's integrity and alienate loyal members, particularly the youths.

