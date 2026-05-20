Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq endorses Seriki-Gambari as APC's candidate for Kwara governorship election

PDP supporters celebrate endorsement, viewing it as a potential political advantage ahead of 2027 elections

Online critics argue endorsement reflects imposition politics, raising tensions within the APC in Kwara State

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday trooped into parts of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, celebrating after Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq endorsed Ambassador Abdulfatah Yahaya Seriki-Gambari as his preferred successor ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The governor had earlier announced Seriki-Gambari as his preferred candidate for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the decision followed consultations with party leaders and stakeholders.

Jubilation in PDP as APC's Gov AbdulRazaq Announces Anointed Successor in Kwara

Source: Twitter

AbdulRazaq explains endorsement

In a statement shared on his official social media platforms, and cited by Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 20, the governor described Seriki-Gambari as a capable politician with strong grassroots support across the state.

“Following extensive consultations with party structures and leadership, I am pleased to endorse Ambassador Abdulfatah Yahaya Seriki (MFR) as my preferred successor under the platform of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),” AbdulRazaq stated.

He further described the APC aspirant as “young, pro-people, astute, and broad-minded,” adding that he had made “profound investments in and cultivated extensive goodwill among the people of Kwara State.”

Opposition supporters flood streets in celebration

Shortly after the announcement became public, PDP supporters reportedly took to the streets in areas including Ajikobi, Badari and Alanamu, celebrating what they described as a favourable political development for the opposition.

Some party supporters reportedly characterised the endorsement as a “walkover” for the PDP ahead of the next governorship election.

The celebrations also extended to social media, where opposition supporters openly criticised the APC’s decision and predicted internal divisions within the ruling party.

Social media reactions trail the announcement

A Facebook user identified as Salau Mubaraq wrote: “Congratulations to PDP on Kwara State. Bolakale has my vote.”

Another commenter, Sen. Issa Habeebullahi Olokogboro, criticised what he described as imposition politics within the APC.

“The thing that we were complaining about during the Saraki administration is still repeating itself in AA government. Say no to imposition government,” he wrote.

In another post, he added: “How can a reasonable person vote for someone with zero tolerance, integrity, good character and morals?”

Critics compare move to political miscalculation

Other reactions online compared the endorsement to what critics described as a poor strategic decision.

Comrade Oluwadamilola wrote: “Bringing Yahaya Seriki is like when Brazil dropped João Pedro for Endrick, total failure.”

Another PDP supporter, Abdullahi Bolaji Gobir, said: “Congratulations in advance to Kwara PDP. The return of PDP in Kwara is imminent in 2027 as things fall apart in Kwara APC.”

Similarly, Comrade Abdulmumeen Sebutu stated: “Thank you Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq. Congratulations to Kwara PDP and Engr. Suleiman Bolakale Kawu Agaka in advance.”

Political tension expected to deepen

A political platform known as Ifokanbale Kwara State described the development as “the obituary of APC in Kwara State.”

Meanwhile, another social media user, Igbalode Farmer, questioned the governor’s claim that consultations had taken place before the endorsement.

“The governor cannot point to 20 political leaders in the state he consulted before making that decision,” the user wrote.

The development is expected to heighten political tension within the APC as the party prepares for its governorship primary election in Kwara state.

Saliu Mustapha joins Kwara governorship race

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Senator Saliu Mustapha officially joined the race for the 2027 governorship election in Kwara state after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker who is currently representing Kwara Central Senatorial District formally completed the process as part of preparations for the APC governorship primary ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Source: Legit.ng