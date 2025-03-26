Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, opened up on the reason for not picking Nyesom Wike as running mate in 2023

Atiku said Wike's name was number number on the list of options given to him by a committee in the party

Legit.ng recalls that Atiku picked the then Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa as his running mate

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, said he did not pick the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as his running mate because he was the second choice on the list.

Atiku said a committee gave him a list of three governors from the south-south to choose his running mate from.

Atiku Abubakar addresses reason for not picking Nyesom Wike as running mate in 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

The former vice president said the committee submitted three names: then-Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa as the first choice, Wike as the second, and then-Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel as the third.

As reported by Daily Trust, Atiku stated this in a yet-to-be-aired interview for a television show, Untold Stories, with Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie.

According to Atiku, he decided to set up a committee because he was accused of not consulting with the party enough when he picked Peter Obi as his running mate in 2019.

“They said I did not consult with the party enough. So in 2023, I threw the whole thing to the party. I said, ‘Okay, set up a committee and recommend three people for me to pick as running mate.’

“So I picked number one.”

Source: Legit.ng