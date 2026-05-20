Ekiti APC stakeholders have called on President Bola Tinubu and the party’s national leadership to intervene in the conduct of the party’s direct primaries in the state

They alleged irregularities in Ekiti North Federal Constituency II, including claims of non-coverage of voting in some wards and disputed collation of results

A pro-Tinubu youth group also raised similar concerns, urging the party to review the process to prevent internal division ahead of the 2027 general elections

Ekiti state - Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state have called on President Bola Tinubu and the party’s national leadership to urgently intervene in the conduct of the party’s direct primaries, citing alleged irregularities and growing discontent within the party.

In an open letter addressed to the president, the group, under the banner of Concerned Ekiti APC Stakeholders, described aspects of the exercise as “undemocratic and unprogressive,” warning that unresolved disputes could affect party cohesion ahead of future elections.

APC Reps Primaries: Tinubu, Party Leadership Urged to intervene in Ekiti

Source: Twitter

The stakeholders said they were particularly concerned about reports emerging from several wards where, according to them, elections were either not held or outcomes were disputed.

APC primaries: Allegations of non-compliance in Ekiti North II

According to the group, the controversy was most pronounced in Ekiti North Federal Constituency II, which covers Ido-Osi, Ilejemeje, and Moba local government areas and is currently represented in the House of Representatives by Hon. Akinlayo Davidson Kolawole.

The stakeholders alleged that in several wards, including parts of Ido-Osi and Ilejemeje, voting did not take place despite the collation and announcement of results.

They also claimed that in areas where voting was conducted, the outcome was allegedly altered during collation at the state level.

“These actions are alien to the party’s democratic values and threaten unity,” the group said in the letter signed by Coordinator Alhaji AbdulRaman Agboola and Secretary Hon. Daniel Fatoriji.

Group raises alarm over arrests and intimidation

The stakeholders further alleged incidents of intimidation during the primaries, including the arrest of a media aide linked to a candidate in the constituency.

They claimed the arrest was connected to attempts to implicate his principal in alleged misconduct. The group urged the party leadership to investigate the circumstances surrounding the detention and the broader conduct of the primaries.

APC primaries: Youth group raises parallel concerns

In a separate statement, the Ekiti Network of Asiwaju Youths (ENAYo), a pro-Tinubu support group in the state, also criticised the conduct of the primaries, alleging widespread malpractice in Ekiti North II.

The group claimed that party members were unable to vote in some areas due to alleged hijacking of electoral materials, while disputing the authenticity of the results declared at the collation centre.

They also alleged discrepancies between the results recorded at polling units and those announced later in Ado-Ekiti.

APC Reps Primaries: Tinubu, Party Leadership Urged to intervene in Ekiti

Source: Twitter

Group calls for party intervention

Both groups urged the APC national leadership to review the process in the affected constituency and take steps to address grievances, warning that failure to act could deepen internal divisions.

While reaffirming support for President Tinubu and the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, the groups said restoring confidence in the party’s internal democratic process was critical to maintaining unity and electoral strength.

Source: Legit.ng