Barakat Odunuga-Bakare has defeated Desmond Elliot in the APC Lagos State House of Assembly primary for Surulere Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections

The ward-by-ward breakdown showed a dominant lead for Odunuga-Bakare across all polling units, including strong margins in key wards such as Akinhanmi/Cole and Adeniran Ogunsanya

Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, who voted in Ward G2, described the process as peaceful, orderly, and transparent, praising the turnout and conduct of the primaries

Surulere, Lagos state - Barakat Odunuga-Bakare has defeated actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the Lagos State House of Assembly seat ahead of the 2027 general elections, according to the official result sheet from the exercise held on Tuesday, May 20.

The result collation sheet for the Surulere Constituency primary obtained by Legit.ng showed that Odunuga-Bakare polled 11,655 votes to defeat Elliot, who secured 270 votes.

Full Results: Barakat Odunuga Defeats Desmond Elliot in Lagos Assembly Primary, Gbajabiamila Reacts

Source: UGC

Odunuga-Bakare was subsequently declared the winner of the primary election.

Barakat Odunuga-Bakare vs Desmond Elliot: Ward-by-ward results

According to the result sheet, the votes recorded across the wards were as follows:

Ward Desmond Elliot Barakat Odunuga-Bakare Akinhanmi/Cole 82 2,191 Yaba/Ojuelegba 03 980 Gbaja/Stadium 00 523 Adeniran/Ogunsanya 10 1,986 Shitta/Ogunlana 169 3,900 Iponri/Eric Moore 06 1,805

The total votes recorded were 270 for Elliot and 11,385 in the ward entries for Odunuga-Bakare, while the final declaration section stated that the winner secured 11,385 votes.

Full Results: Barakat Odunuga Defeats Desmond Elliot in Lagos Assembly Primary, Gbajabiamila Reacts

Source: UGC

APC primaries: Gbajabiamila hails peaceful process

Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, who voted in Ward G2 (Adeniran Ogunsanya), described the exercise as peaceful, orderly and credible.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote, he said he had consistently voted in the ward over the years and was pleased with the conduct of the primaries.

“Thank you very much… this is my ward, Ward G2, and I have been voting here for as long as I have been in politics,” he said.

Gbajabiamila added that he was satisfied with the process, noting that the turnout was impressive for a party primary and that the election was “peaceful, orderly, free and transparent.”

“I am very happy with what I have seen today,” he said, adding that feedback from other wards suggested a similar pattern across the constituency.

APC conducts primaries ahead of 2027 elections

The exercise was part of the APC primaries conducted across Lagos State for aspirants seeking tickets for the 2027 general elections.

The result sheet identified the election category as “House of Assembly Primary” and listed Barakat Odunuga-Bakare as the winner.

Source: Legit.ng