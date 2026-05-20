Full Results: Barakat Odunuga Defeats Desmond Elliot in Lagos Assembly Primary, Gbajabiamila Reacts
- Barakat Odunuga-Bakare has defeated Desmond Elliot in the APC Lagos State House of Assembly primary for Surulere Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections
- The ward-by-ward breakdown showed a dominant lead for Odunuga-Bakare across all polling units, including strong margins in key wards such as Akinhanmi/Cole and Adeniran Ogunsanya
- Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, who voted in Ward G2, described the process as peaceful, orderly, and transparent, praising the turnout and conduct of the primaries
Surulere, Lagos state - Barakat Odunuga-Bakare has defeated actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the Lagos State House of Assembly seat ahead of the 2027 general elections, according to the official result sheet from the exercise held on Tuesday, May 20.
The result collation sheet for the Surulere Constituency primary obtained by Legit.ng showed that Odunuga-Bakare polled 11,655 votes to defeat Elliot, who secured 270 votes.
Odunuga-Bakare was subsequently declared the winner of the primary election.
Barakat Odunuga-Bakare vs Desmond Elliot: Ward-by-ward results
According to the result sheet, the votes recorded across the wards were as follows:
Ward
Desmond Elliot
Barakat Odunuga-Bakare
Akinhanmi/Cole
82
2,191
Yaba/Ojuelegba
03
980
Gbaja/Stadium
00
523
Adeniran/Ogunsanya
10
1,986
Shitta/Ogunlana
169
3,900
Iponri/Eric Moore
06
1,805
The total votes recorded were 270 for Elliot and 11,385 in the ward entries for Odunuga-Bakare, while the final declaration section stated that the winner secured 11,385 votes.
APC primaries: Gbajabiamila hails peaceful process
Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, who voted in Ward G2 (Adeniran Ogunsanya), described the exercise as peaceful, orderly and credible.
Speaking to journalists after casting his vote, he said he had consistently voted in the ward over the years and was pleased with the conduct of the primaries.
“Thank you very much… this is my ward, Ward G2, and I have been voting here for as long as I have been in politics,” he said.
Gbajabiamila added that he was satisfied with the process, noting that the turnout was impressive for a party primary and that the election was “peaceful, orderly, free and transparent.”
“I am very happy with what I have seen today,” he said, adding that feedback from other wards suggested a similar pattern across the constituency.
APC conducts primaries ahead of 2027 elections
The exercise was part of the APC primaries conducted across Lagos State for aspirants seeking tickets for the 2027 general elections.
The result sheet identified the election category as “House of Assembly Primary” and listed Barakat Odunuga-Bakare as the winner.
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature in English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng. He previously worked at Lantern Books and Saraba Magazine. Lawal was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). Lawal is a member of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2348054399455.