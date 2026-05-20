The federal government has assured Nigerians that no confirmed Ebola case has been recorded in the country

Health authorities have intensified surveillance and emergency preparedness following outbreaks reported in parts of East Africa

Hospitals and laboratories have been placed on alert as officials strengthen screening and public awareness nationwide

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that there is currently no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease in the country, amid renewed concern following fresh outbreaks in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

This was disclosed by the Federal Ministry of Health in a statement shared on X on Wednesday, May 20.

FG gives fresh update as Ebola returns in parts of Africa, urges calm and vigilance.

Source: Getty Images

The government said it has already stepped up surveillance and emergency preparedness measures across the country to prevent any possible spread.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, said health authorities are closely monitoring the situation through national and international collaboration, including the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Port Health Services, and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He stressed that Nigeria remains on alert and has activated systems designed to quickly detect and respond to any suspected cases.

According to the Ministry, key measures already in place include strengthened screening at airports and other entry points, improved disease surveillance nationwide, and increased coordination with state health ministries.

Hospitals placed on alert for rapid testing

Health facilities across the country have also been directed to tighten infection prevention and control practices, while laboratories are being placed on standby for rapid testing.

The Health Ministry also said public awareness campaigns and community engagement have been intensified to ensure early reporting of symptoms and to reduce misinformation.

Prof. Pate, as disclosed in the statement, urged Nigerians to remain calm and avoid the spread of rumours. He advised citizens to maintain basic hygiene practices such as regular handwashing and to avoid contact with the bodily fluids of sick persons.

Nigeria boosts surveillance as Ebola returns to parts of Africa. Photo: fmohnigeria

Source: Twitter

Healthcare workers were also instructed to stay alert, strictly follow safety protocols, and promptly isolate suspected cases for reporting through official channels.

The Ministry added that Nigeria will continue to provide updates as the global situation develops.

Read the full statement below:

Pate explains Health Ministry’s poor performance

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Health Minister Mohammed Pate blamed the ministry’s poor 2025 capital budget performance on inadequate cash releases. He revealed that only N36 million was released from the N218 billion approved allocation.

Pate told lawmakers during the 2026 budget defence that delays in counterpart funding also affected access to donor-backed funds, slowing the execution of several capital projects across the health sector.

The minister added that the 2026 budget proposal aligns with Nigeria’s health policy, development plans, and Universal Health Coverage goals.

Health Minister warns against bleaching creams

Legit.ng earlier reported that Health Minister Iziaq Salako warned Nigerians against using bleaching creams and soaps.

Speaking at a regional workshop in Gabon, Salako said Nigeria has one of the world’s highest rates of skin bleaching, with many products containing mercury, hydroquinone, steroids, arsenic, lead, and cadmium.

The minister said the federal government is strengthening regulations, public awareness campaigns, and product safety checks through NAFDAC.

Source: Legit.ng