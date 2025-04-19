FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has again criticised Atiku Abubakar, accusing him of dishonouring a key agreement reached in 2019

Wike defended his decision to back President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election, citing Atiku’s failure to honour his word

Wike, during a media chat with selected journalists in Abuja, recalled how Atiku, alongside Saraki and Secondus, had promised him in 2019, but failed to fulfill the promise

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has said Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), does not honour agreements.

Wike explained why he is angry with Atiku. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Atiku Abubakar

Wike, who spoke during a media chat in Abuja on Friday, April 18, insisted that his decision to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general election was the right call.

“In 2023, I stood firm that I won’t support the PDP candidate. As at 2023, APC was down because the Buhari government was not doing well.

“A decision had to be taken on who to support and when I looked at it, Atiku was not an option, so it’s a no-go area.”

Atiku betrayed our 2019 agreement - Wike

Wike shared how Atiku breached 2019 agreement and why he supported Tinubu in 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Lere Olayinka

Buttressing his point, Wike said Atiku Abubakar failed to honour a 2019 agreement reached with him, Bukola Saraki, former senate president; and Uche Secondus, former national chairman of the PDP, The Cable reported on Saturday, April 19.

The FCT minister Wike described Atiku as unreliable fellow and thereby defended his support for Tinubu in the 2023 elections.

Speaking further, Wike said he will not support Atiku for president in the 2027 general elections.

“One thing you must know is that Atiku does not keep to his words,” Wike said.

“I can tell you authoritatively what happened in 2019. Atiku, Saraki, and Secondus came to see me that I was going to nominate attorney-general and minister of petroleum.

“When we lost the election, the man who was supposed to be the attorney-general did not know when the legal team was constituted.

“I called Saraki and said you people constituted legal team but you said I was going to bring the AG — that’s the point I’m making, people don’t keep to their words.

“I know from day one that Atiku will never keep to his words and I have never banked on that.

“It was very clear that I made the right decision and you can’t see me now saying I will support him for president? How?”

