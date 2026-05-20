NDLEA has uncovered and destroyed what it describes as Nigeria’s largest-ever illegal methamphetamine laboratory in Ogun state

Authorities have arrested Nigerian suspects and foreign nationals allegedly linked to the major drug cartel operation

The agency recovered large quantities of chemicals and assets while declaring a crackdown on international drug networks

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has uncovered and destroyed what officials described as the biggest illegal methamphetamine laboratory ever found in Nigeria.

Secret forest factory exposed as NDLEA arrests cartel boss and Mexican drug experts in massive raid. Photo: NDLEA

Source: UGC

The operation led to the arrest of a suspected drug baron, three Mexican nationals, and six Nigerians linked to the cartel.

NDLEA Chairman, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), announced the development during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, May 20.

As shared by the agency on its website, the agency carried out coordinated raids in Ogun and Lagos states after months of intelligence gathering.

The main target was a hidden meth production site inside Abidagba forest in Ijebu East local government area of Ogun state. NDLEA said the laboratory was operating under the cover of a regular farm.

Marwa said operatives stormed the forest facility on Saturday, May 16, and arrested seven suspects at the scene. Those arrested included four Nigerians and three Mexican nationals allegedly brought into the country to produce methamphetamine for the cartel.

The Nigerians arrested at the lab were identified as Nwankwo Sunday Christian, Igwe Abuchi Remijus, Ifeanyichukwu Chibuike Joshua, and Egwuonwu Uchenna Victor.

The three Mexicans arrested were named as Martinez Felix Nemecto, Jesus López Valles, and Torrero Juan Carlos.

Luxury Lekki mansion linked to cartel boss

At the same time, another NDLEA team reportedly raided a luxury property in the Lekki area of Lagos belonging to the alleged cartel leader, Anochili Innocent. Marwa described the building as the suspect’s “luxury fortress.”

NDLEA said officers recovered the passports and phones of the Mexican suspects from the Lekki residence, which investigators believe directly connect the businessman to the foreign drug experts.

The agency later carried out follow-up operations at another property in Lakowe, Lekki, where another suspect, Kingsley Orike Omonughwa, was arrested.

Luxury Lagos mansion and forest lab linked as NDLEA arrests 10 suspects in major drug bust. Photo: NDLEA

Source: UGC

Investigators also traced a separate building allegedly used by another cartel member, Emeka Nwobum, as a stash house for the drug network.

NDLEA said the operation led to the arrest of 10 suspects in total, including the alleged kingpin, the Mexican nationals, and six Nigerian collaborators.

Marwa revealed that officials recovered more than 2,400 kilograms of chemicals and methamphetamine during the raid. He said the drugs and chemical materials are worth about $362.9 million internationally, estimated at over N480 billion.

The agency also seized vehicles allegedly used for the operation, including a Toyota Tacoma found at the forest laboratory and a Toyota Highlander recovered from the suspect’s Lagos residence.

Marwa said the seizure prevented “millions of street doses” from reaching communities in Nigeria and abroad.

NDLEA vows no safe haven for cartels anymore

He warned that Nigeria would no longer be safe for international drug cartels and accused criminal groups of bringing foreign experts into rural communities to set up meth factories.

“We are fully aware of the shifting tactics of these cartels,” Marwa said.

“Let it be known that no matter how deep into the bush you hide, no matter how secure your gated estate is, the NDLEA will hunt you down.”

The NDLEA boss also urged Nigerians to report suspicious activities, unusual chemical smells, or strange movements in their communities, especially in remote areas disguised as farms or warehouses.

Nigerian businessman arrested in Switzerland raid

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian businessman, Amadi Simon, was arrested in Switzerland during a coordinated international operation targeting an alleged drug tràffìckìng and money laundering network spanning multiple countries.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said investigators, working with agencies from the US, Switzerland, France, and Greece, traced hotels, apartments, bank accounts, and cryptocurrency wallets linked to suspected illicit proceeds.

Source: Legit.ng