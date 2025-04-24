Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga has said the coalition that Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El Rufai, Babachir Lawal, and others are putting together "has disintegrated"

Legit.ng reports that Atiku's running mate in the 2023 presidential election, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, dumped the PDP on Wednesday, April 23

Onanuga's colleague, Tunde Sarafadeen Rahman, mocked Atiku and the PDP, describing the party as a "sinking ship"

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian presidency on Thursday, April 24, said the political future of the country’s former vice-president (VP), Atiku Abubakar, “looks bleak”.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku has vied unsuccessfully for president of Nigeria six times: in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

Aides of President Bola Tinubu mocked Atiku after the Delta governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, joined the APC. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

In the last two general elections, he was the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The 78-year-old is believed to be interested in the 2027 presidency and has emerged one of the leaders of a new coalition.

Amid the plot to democratically sack President Bola Tinubu from office in the 2027 election, on Wednesday, April 23, Atiku’s lieutenant in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa, dumped the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). President Tinubu is a top chieftain of the APC.

Earlier, the PDP Governors Forum distanced itself from a coalition of opposition politicians. The Forum said it would not join any alliance ahead of the 2027 presidential election. It disclosed this recently during a meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Reacting to the updates which political observers have said Atiku and his camp would be displeased with, Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons, predicted a loss for the PDP stalwart should the former VP decide to go against President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Onanuga wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Atiku’s political future looks bleak. The coalition that he, El Rufai, Babachir, and new member Baba-Ahmed are cobbling together has disintegrated. Potential allies, including former running mate Ifeanyi Okowa and defunct CPC members, are giving his leprous group a wide berth. Atiku is a loser again.”

In the same vein, Tunde Rahman, the senior special assistant to President Tinubu on media affairs, mocked Atiku.

He tweeted via his verified handle:

“Things are really getting perilous and the future looks so bleak for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's coalition. After the PDP Governors washed their hands clean of any such coalition plan, the defunct CPC wing he is also counting on have proffered support for President Tinubu.

"Today, he got his biggest shocker ever. His 2023 election running mate, former Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and Okowa's successor, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, dumped the sinking PDP ship and hopped aboard the APC plane, and by inference, crossed over to the PBAT side. Indeed, the counting of PDP Governors crossing over to APC has begun.

"Isn't Atiku coalition dead on arrival? As my people will say, the glimpses of a Saturday that will be good will manifest from Friday.”

Obi's ally disappointed as Delta gov dumps PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Morris Monye, the interim director of mobilisation, Obidient Movement, expressed his displeasure with the notable defections in Delta state.

Monye, an ally of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, said "the incredibly painful part" is that the ruling APC "captured Delta state without a single vote or shot".

