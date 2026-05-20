Arsenal are the 2025/26 Premier League champions after Manchester City failed to beat AFC Bournemouth

Celebration erupted across the world after the Gunners were confirmed as champions for the first time in 22 years

The Gunners will receive a huge Premier League prize money to go along with their first trophy since the 2003/04 season

Arsenal were confirmed as Premier League champions on the night of Tuesday, May 19, 2026, after Manchester City failed to beat AFC Bournemouth.

Eli Junior Kroupi opened the scoring for Bournemouth in the first half, and the Cherries held on until the 95th minute when Erling Haaland equalised.

Arsenal players celebrate after winning Premier League title. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City needed a win to take the title race to the final day, but the draw handed Arsenal the title and helped Bournemouth qualify for Europe.

It was Arsenal’s first Premier League title win since the 2003/04 season when they won it unbeaten under legendary manager Arsene Wenger.

The fans began their celebrations across the world and on social media after their club triumphed at the fourth time of asking under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal's Premier League prize money

According to Express UK, Arsenal will earn an estimated £176-178 million for winning the title, with actual figures to be confirmed by the league later.

The prize money is a cumulative of different earning criteria, which include the guaranteed share, league ranking payment and TV broadcast money.

Arsenal will earn a guaranteed payment of £96.9 million, a baseline fee paid to all 20 clubs not taking into account their position or status.

The fee consists of £29.8m from domestic TV rights, £59.2m from international broadcast rights, and a central commercial payment of £7.9m.

The league ranking bonus is an estimated £2.655 million per position, starting from the 20th-placed team and increasing all the way up to £53.1 million for the champion.

The final payment criterion is the live TV fee. As not all matches are broadcast in the UK, teams earn money when their games are selected for TV broadcast.

Champions Arsenal, which have remained in the race from the start, were heavily televised and are set to earn between £24.9 to £27.4 million.

This takes the estimated earnings to around £176-178 million. 2024/25 champions Liverpool earned £174.9 million, while Arsenal earned £171.5 million for finishing second.

The Gunners will also earn championship bonuses from their sponsors, including primary partners Adidas and Emirates.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright celebrates with the fans after winning the Premier League title. Photo by Leon Neal.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Arteta makes history

According to arsenal.com , Mikel Arteta became the eighth manager to lead Arsenal to the top-flight title in the club’s history, the first former captain to do so.

Arteta also became the first former Premier League player to win the title, underlining the depth of his achievement even beyond Arsenal.

At 44 years and 54 days, he is the second youngest manager to win it after Jose Mourinho, who won his first title in charge of Chelsea at 42 years and 94 days.

Arsenal's UCL prize money

Legit .ng previously analysed how much Arsenal earned after reaching their second-ever UEFA Champions League final, their first since 2006.

The Gunners are the top earners in Champions League this season because of their 100% record in the group stage, and are set for more money if they win the title.

Source: Legit.ng