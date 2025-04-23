Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics and governance in Nigeria.

Asaba, Delta state - In a stunning political twist, the immediate past governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by The Punch on Wednesday, April 23, the announcement came 2 years, 2 months after Okowa stood as the running mate of Atiku Abubakar of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

Okowa was received by top APC chieftains, in what is now being described as a strategic political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Senator James Manager, who represented Delta South senatorial district in the national assembly, also decamped to the APC.

Manager said:

“All PDP members in the state, including the governor, former Governor Okowa, the Speaker, the state party chairman, all the local government chairmen and others, have agreed to move to the APC.

“We cannot continue to be in a sinking boat.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta state, dumped the PDP and defected to the ruling APC.

The announcement came on Wednesday, April 23, after a closed-door meeting held at the Government House in Asaba, Delta state.

According to sources close to the development, the decision followed “extensive consultations with political stakeholders” and was said to be "made in the interest of the state’s long-term growth and development".

