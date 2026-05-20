Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi vows to challenge exclusion from APC senatorial primary in court

Accuses Minister Bello Matawalle of enforcing unconstitutional directives against democratic processes

Calls for supporters to boycott affirmation exercise due to alleged political thuggery

A senatorial aspirant in Zamfara North under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has vowed to challenge in court what he described as his exclusion from the party’s primary process.

Shinkafi alleged that the exercise amounted to imposition of candidates and “political banditry”, claiming that cleared aspirants were sidelined in favour of anointed contenders.

Zamfara APC Senatorial Primaries: Shinkafi Vows To Take Important Action

Source: Facebook

He spoke to journalists on Tuesday in Gusau, where he criticised the conduct of the senatorial primary and raised concerns over what he described as a breach of democratic procedure.

Allegations of imposition and political interference

The aspirant alleged that Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, arrived in Zamfara alongside some past and serving governors to enforce a directive on the primaries.

According to him, aspirants were informed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had directed all senatorial hopefuls to step down for sitting senators ahead of the exercise scheduled for Tuesday, May 19.

Shinkafi described the development as unconstitutional, insisting it did not align with provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

“This undemocratic order, if actually made by Mr President, does not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026,” he said.

Reference to Electoral Act provisions

He cited Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2026, arguing that political parties are required to conduct primaries through direct voting or consensus arrangements properly agreed by aspirants, with INEC oversight.

Shinkafi also pointed to recent statements attributed to President Tinubu and the APC national leadership, which he said emphasised internal democracy and rejection of imposition.

He maintained that he neither withdrew from the race nor endorsed any consensus arrangement.

Boycott of affirmation process directed

The aspirant said he had instructed his supporters to stay away from the affirmation exercise, alleging that political thugs were being mobilised around the process.

“As a democrat and law-abiding citizen, I will not participate in any electoral process that is not in compliance with the provisions of the law. All my supporters should remain calm and stay at home,” he stated.

Legal action threatened over exclusion

Shinkafi confirmed that he would seek legal redress over what he described as his unlawful exclusion from the senatorial primary.

“This injustice shall not stand. I will challenge my unlawful exclusion from Zamfara North Senatorial Primary in Court,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng