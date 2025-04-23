Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano state - Kano South Senator, Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, has officially dumped the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Kawu is the former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly (House of Representatives) Matters.

Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila says he joined APC because of his welfare of his immediate constituency. Photo credit: Sen. S A Kawu Sumaila, OFR Ph.D

Source: Facebook

The federal lawmaker confirmed his defection from the NNPP to APC in a brief statement to journalists in Kano on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

He confirmed his defection to the ruling APC on his Facebook page.

“Yes, it is true — the rumors regarding my defection are accurate. All politics is local, and my primary concern has always been, and remains, the welfare of my immediate constituency,” Senator Sumaila stated. “I am resolutely determined to advance the lives of my people, ensuring their needs are met and their future is secured.”

As reported by Vanguard, Senator Sumaila was among four lawmakers previously suspended by the NNPP’s Hashimu Dungurawa-led faction in Kano over alleged anti-party activities.

The federal lawmaker had dismissed the suspension as baseless and ineffective.

He asserted that he belonged to the legitimate NNPP faction identified by its fruit and basket logo — a faction he claimed was the authentic representation of the party.

