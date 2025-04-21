Just In: President Tinubu Returns to Nigeria After 19 Days Abroad
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to return to Nigeria after spending more than two weeks abroad, his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has confirmed
- Onanuga, in a brief post on X, wrote: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will return home today"
- The presidency had earlier assured Nigerians that despite the Tinubu’s stay overseas, he remained fully engaged with national governance
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu would return to Nigeria today, Monday, April 21.
Legit.ng reports that this update was given by Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons.
Onanuga wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:
"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will return home today."
Recall that on Wednesday, April 2, President Tinubu departed for Paris, France, on “a short working visit.”
Onanuga had said President Tinubu, while away, will appraise his administration’s mid-term performance and assess key milestones.
Amid Tinubu's foreign trips, opposition figures criticised President Tinubu over the prevailing insecurity in the northcentral geopolitical zone. However, the presidency on Thursday, April 17, explained that the Nigerian leader remained fully engaged in the country’s governance even though he is away in Europe.
Tinubu's 8 trips to France
By the time President Bola Ahmed Tinubu eventually comes back from his present trip to Paris, France, he would have embarked on eight separate visits to the European nation since assumption of office on May 29, 2023.
France has become a destination of choice for President Tinubu, with several private, state and working visits making the country the most visited destination for the Nigerian leader.
Even before becoming Nigeria’s president, Tinubu had always been in love with France; that was why even as president-elect he was in France before he was sworn in on May 29.
On assumption of office, France was the first port of call for President Tinubu.
The frequency of the trips to France has made his critics tackle him. The critics alleged that many of the trips were for medical checkup and treatment. They, therefore, called on the president to build world-class health facilities in the country to reduce the trips.
Easter: Tinubu sends message to Nigerians
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu extended Easter greetings to Christians in Nigeria and worldwide, reflecting on the values of sacrifice, redemption, love, and hope embodied in the celebration.
Tinubu drew inspiration from the Easter message, reaffirming his commitment to delivering a "Renewed Hope" for a better, more just, and prosperous Nigeria.
The president acknowledged the recent tragic incidents and loss of lives in some parts of the country, expressing sadness and assuring that his administration remains resolute in restoring peace and security.
Source: Legit.ng
