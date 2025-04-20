Bishop Matthew Kukah urged President Tinubu to address Nigeria's suffering, hunger, and insecurity in his Easter message, calling for urgent intervention

Kukah criticised the government’s reliance on palliative measures, advocating for food security as a fundamental human right for all Nigerians

The bishop condemned the escalating insecurity in Nigeria, demanding decisive action against banditry and terrorism, which he described as a national emergency

Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, has made a heartfelt plea to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to save Nigerians from the metaphorical “cross” of suffering, hunger, and insecurity.

In his Easter message delivered on Sunday, April 20, Kukah lamented the dire state of the country, calling for immediate action to alleviate the hardships faced by the citizens.

Demand for immediate action on hunger and insecurity

In his message, Kukah called on the federal government to protect Nigerians from "marauders, murderers, savages, and ravenous predators" who threaten to destabilise the nation.

He criticised the government's inability to address the growing concerns of insecurity, poverty, and hunger.

“Mr. President, hunger, sickness and desolation stalk the land. We still believe removing the subsidies was the right decision. However, we note that the country now has a huge volume of resources in its domestic reserves. Yet, the people continue to suffer," Kukah stated.

Kukah expressed particular concern about the agricultural sector, stating that for over a decade, farming had become increasingly hazardous in Nigeria.

He further criticised the government's attempts to mitigate the suffering of Nigerians by distributing palliatives, warning that such measures undermine the dignity of the citizens, Punch reported.

“Palliatives are not the solution. They merely serve as a temporary fix and diminish the dignity of the people. It is time we make food security a fundamental human right for every citizen. Mr. President, please bring us down from this painful cross of hunger," he urged.

Kukah raises concerns on insecurity and spread of violence

Bishop Kukah also turned his attention to the growing insecurity in the country, particularly the rise of banditry, terrorism, and violence.

He claimed that bandits, once used as a tool to destabilise the government, have now entrenched themselves in every facet of Nigerian life.

“Today, we have watched as the cancer of insecurity and violence has metastasised. This cancer now threatens the very foundation of our common humanity. The situation is dire, and if left unchecked, it will continue to erode the very fabric of our nation," Kukah asserted.

Kukah explained that the scale of violence and lawlessness has reached alarming proportions.

“Across the entire country, every day, innocent citizens are kidnapped and held under the most inhuman conditions.

“A dark pall of death hangs languidly from north to south. It is impossible to find a home, a family, or a community that has not been affected by this savagery," he said.

Kukah's plea for urgent intervention

Kukah’s message grew increasingly urgent as he called for immediate action to end the crisis.

“Mr. President, Nigeria is reaching a breaking point. Our nation is becoming a huge national morgue. With a greater sense of urgency, please hasten to bring us down from this cross of evil," he said.

He emphasised that while President Tinubu may not have caused the suffering, it is his responsibility to address it, Vanguard reported.

“Mr. President, we all admit that you neither erected this cross nor did you affect our collective crucifixion.

"But Nigerians have been dangling and bleeding on this cross of pain and mindless suffering for too long. It is time for change," Kukah acknowledged.

Calls for leadership and collective healing

In his message, Kukah made it clear that the solution to Nigeria's woes lies in the hands of its leaders, particularly the President.

He appealed for transformative leadership and a genuine commitment to healing the nation, both physically and emotionally.

As Easter symbolizes a triumph over suffering and death, Kukah’s message was one of hope, urging President Tinubu to lead the country towards a future of peace, prosperity, and security for all Nigerians.

