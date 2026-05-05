Following the completion of his undergraduate studies at Delta State University (DELSU), a man took to social media to celebrate

The DELSU fresh graduate revealed that he wrote the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination twice

While admitting that he once dreamt of working in the medical field, the DELSU graduate chose a different path in engineering

Usueyibo Onome, a Delta State University (DELSU) student, has bagged a degree from the university after studying for years.

Onome, who celebrated his academic milestone on Facebook, shared his graduation photoshoot and his touching story.

Usueyibo Onome bagged a degree from DELSU after studying for years. Photo Credit: Usueyibo Onome

Source: Facebook

DELSU fresh graduate's inspiring story

In his Facebook post on May 2, the DELSU graduate revealed that he once dreamt of towing the medical line, particularly being a gynaecologist, paediatrician, or a nurse, but he had to change course and chose engineering.

While admitting that the decision hurt him, he did not share why he left his passion for the medical field

Reflecting on his academic journey, Onome recounted how he wrote the JAMB exam twice in his bid to gain admission, how he could not get into the University of Benin and how he finally applied to Delta State University.

"...I finished secondary school pretty early, full of hopes but admission didn’t come easy. Two JAMB attempts, no admission and not because I failed (lowest was 221 ). Still, I refused to stop. I moved to Ozoro Polytechnic, got my OND, pushed again, UNIBEN didn’t work out (that post UTME? let’s not even go there was d lowest I've ever scored in a post utme ), but I tried again and DELSU said YES.

"That “YES” changed everything..."

He also narrated his struggles as a DELSU student, noting that his CGPA dropped at some point, and added that there were times he sewed clothes to survive. Against all odds, he is now a graduate.

"...The journey wasn’t smooth. A few months in, I lost my grandmother and a part of me broke with her, took me time but I adjusted back and I kept going. 300 level was good, 400 level was wonderful but 500 level? That level tested EVERYTHING.

"There were days I struggled to eat.

"Days I had to sew clothes just to survive.

"Days I was too tired but couldn’t afford to rest.

"My CGPA dropped, and even my course adviser noticed. But all I cared about was one thing: “No carryover, right?” because I didn’t have the strength to repeat that level.

"I borrowed strength from everywhere..."a part of his Facebook post read.

Usueyibo Onome bags a degree from Delta State University (DELSU). Photo Credit: Usueyibo Onome

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

DELSU graduate celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the DELSU graduate's post below:

Tariebi Moses Lakemfa said:

"Congratulations 🎉🥳🎉 more heights in life."

Victory Nwobodo said:

"Onoms congratulations gee 🎉🎉🎉.

"More certs bro😂."

Eseoghene Mercy Eniobanke Ogbisi said:

"I am very proud of you. Congratulations my darling."

Katherine Oghenefejiro said:

"Big congratulations bro.

"When God is involved he definitely knows how to finish what he starts.

"God has a lot more for you, congratulations again.

"The host of heaven is solidly behind you."

Aforka Ifechukwu said:

"I can't even understand the shift from Biology ( medicine) to Mathematics ( Engineering) maybe that was why it wasn't an easy ride. Maybe just maybe you should have preserved and pushed towards Biological Science. Anyway,here you are a Winner and a graduate against all odds. Congratulations to you and best wishes."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a DELSU student who never had a carryover had emerged as the best graduating student in her department.

DELSU student graduates in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a DELSU student who started a business in her first year had graduated as the best student in her department.

The scholar shared her academic journey on TikTok, revealing how she balanced leadership roles and entrepreneurship with her studies. The graduate explained that her journey started with financial hurdles in her first year, which forced her to monetise her skills.

She noted that her set was made to write theoretical examinations, while previous students wrote objective questions. Despite the changes in the examination format, she excelled in her papers without relying on past questions. She stated that her academic performance improved significantly from her 300-level, where she began recording mostly A's.

Source: Legit.ng