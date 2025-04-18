President Bola Tinubu has sent greetings to Nigerian Christians and the world at large as they celebrate Easter

The president, in a statement on Friday, April 18, acknowledged the recent tragic incidents and loss of lives in some parts of the country, expressing sadness and assuring that his administration remains resolute in restoring peace

This came as some Nigerians, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, are calling on him to return to the country to address the security challenges

Aso-Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has extended Easter greetings to Christians in Nigeria and worldwide, reflecting on the values of sacrifice, redemption, love, and hope embodied in the celebration. He drew inspiration from the Easter message, reaffirming his commitment to delivering a "Renewed Hope" for a better, more just, and prosperous Nigeria.

The President acknowledged the recent tragic incidents and loss of lives in some parts of the country, expressing sadness and assuring that his administration remains resolute in restoring peace and security. He has given directives to the Armed Forces and security agencies to end insecurity decisively.

Bola Tinubu sends Easter greetings to Nigerians Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu praised Nigerian military on Easter

In a statement sent to Legit.ng Friday, April 18, Tinubu commended the bravery and commitment of the men and women in uniform, noting progress in reclaiming peace and stability. He also appreciated Nigerians' patience and resilience amid economic challenges, stating that the economy is showing signs of recovery.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

The President prayed for continued unity and prosperity in Nigeria, urging citizens to remain hopeful and resolute in pursuing national progress. He emphasised that together, with faith and determination, Nigerians can overcome obstacles.

Tinubu wished peace in homes and unity and prosperity in the nation, invoking the blessings of the risen Christ. He also extended well-wishes to Pope Francis, thanking God for his recovery and praying for continued inspiration in his leadership.

Nigerians call on Tinubu to return home

President Tinubu, who is currently outside the country, sent the message with a sense of hope and optimism, encouraging Nigerians to stay united and focused on building a better future. His message came at a time when some Nigerians are calling on him to return to the country.

Recently, Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, told President Tinubu to suspend his working visit to Paris in France, over the recent killings in Plateau State. Obi urged Tinubu to return to Nigeria and address the overwhelming security situation across the country.

The former governor of Anambra State made this call on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Obi wondered why President Tinubu was still in Paris when the lives of many Nigerians were in danger.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng