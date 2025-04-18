Easter: Tinubu Sends Message to Nigerians Amid Call For His Return to Home
- President Bola Tinubu has sent greetings to Nigerian Christians and the world at large as they celebrate Easter
- The president, in a statement on Friday, April 18, acknowledged the recent tragic incidents and loss of lives in some parts of the country, expressing sadness and assuring that his administration remains resolute in restoring peace
- This came as some Nigerians, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, are calling on him to return to the country to address the security challenges
CHECK OUT: Why Wait for Opportunities to Come to You? Master Copywriting Today, So You Can Start Earning Tomorrow
Aso-Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has extended Easter greetings to Christians in Nigeria and worldwide, reflecting on the values of sacrifice, redemption, love, and hope embodied in the celebration. He drew inspiration from the Easter message, reaffirming his commitment to delivering a "Renewed Hope" for a better, more just, and prosperous Nigeria.
The President acknowledged the recent tragic incidents and loss of lives in some parts of the country, expressing sadness and assuring that his administration remains resolute in restoring peace and security. He has given directives to the Armed Forces and security agencies to end insecurity decisively.
Tinubu praised Nigerian military on Easter
In a statement sent to Legit.ng Friday, April 18, Tinubu commended the bravery and commitment of the men and women in uniform, noting progress in reclaiming peace and stability. He also appreciated Nigerians' patience and resilience amid economic challenges, stating that the economy is showing signs of recovery.
Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!
The President prayed for continued unity and prosperity in Nigeria, urging citizens to remain hopeful and resolute in pursuing national progress. He emphasised that together, with faith and determination, Nigerians can overcome obstacles.
Tinubu wished peace in homes and unity and prosperity in the nation, invoking the blessings of the risen Christ. He also extended well-wishes to Pope Francis, thanking God for his recovery and praying for continued inspiration in his leadership.
Nigerians call on Tinubu to return home
President Tinubu, who is currently outside the country, sent the message with a sense of hope and optimism, encouraging Nigerians to stay united and focused on building a better future. His message came at a time when some Nigerians are calling on him to return to the country.
Recently, Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, told President Tinubu to suspend his working visit to Paris in France, over the recent killings in Plateau State. Obi urged Tinubu to return to Nigeria and address the overwhelming security situation across the country.
The former governor of Anambra State made this call on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Obi wondered why President Tinubu was still in Paris when the lives of many Nigerians were in danger.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng