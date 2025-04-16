Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, has asserted that "Nigeria is in a full-blown state of emergency".

Atiku spoke through a statement signed by Paul Ibe, a key member of his media office. The release was obtained by Legit.ng on Wednesday night, April 16.

Since losing the presidency to Tinubu in 2023, Atiku has been one of the president's fiercest critics. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The presidential hopeful criticised President Tinubu on his current foreign trip, stating that mindless killings are ongoing in Nigeria — especially in the northcentral geopolitical zone.

Atiku said:

"On April 2, 2025, President Bola Tinubu flew out to France. Had this absurd announcement come just a day earlier, Nigerians would have dismissed it as an April Fool’s joke. But sadly, it’s no prank — just another insult to a nation pushed to the brink by a presidency that treats its citizens like fools.

"The official excuse? A so-called "working visit." But Nigerians aren’t buying the spin. The presidency scrambled to clarify that it wasn’t a medical trip — how noble. But even if it’s not medical tourism, what justification is there for gallivanting across Europe while Nigeria bleeds? What kind of leader borrows billions only to blow scarce funds on vanity trips abroad? It’s not just irresponsible— it’s contemptuous.

"Let the facts speak for themselves. By the time Tinubu struts back from this latest escapade, he will have racked up a staggering 59 days in France since assuming office. “See Paris and die?” No — see Paris and abandon your country."

Atiku continued:

"While Tinubu dines under chandeliers in the land of good governance, the country he governs is spiraling into chaos. Plateau has turned into a killing field — over 100 lives lost in relentless attacks. Benue is bleeding. Boko Haram is seizing territory. And every single day, Nigerians sink deeper into poverty, insecurity, and despair.

"This isn’t just negligence. It’s dereliction of duty on a catastrophic scale.

"If Tinubu had even a shred of empathy, he would cut his trip short and return immediately. A leader with an ounce of patriotism wouldn’t need to be begged to show up in times of crisis. The constitution says the security and welfare of the people is the primary purpose of government. But under Tinubu, that sacred duty has been trashed."

The opposition figure concluded:

"Let’s be honest: there is absolutely nothing Tinubu is doing in France that he couldn’t do in Lagos, or even in Iragbiji. This so-called “working visit” is nothing more than a vacation cloaked in official jargon.

"Nigeria is in a full-blown state of emergency. Not a contrived political emergency like what Tinubu declared in Rivers for partisan gain — this is a national collapse. So when, exactly, will Tinubu declare a state of emergency on his own disastrous presidency?"

Atiku bemoans killings in Plateau, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku condemned the recent killings in Plateau and Borno states, calling on the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and the national assembly (NASS) to take urgent action.

Atiku expressed his deep concern over the resurgence of violent attacks in these regions, particularly in Plateau state, where at least 47 innocent lives were lost in Zike community of Kimakpa area, Kwali district, Bassa local government area (LGA).

