Lady Records Christian Mom's Relocation Journey to Canada, Shares What She Did While Onboarding
- A Nigerian lady shared a detailed video of her mother’s 32-hour journey from Ogun State to Canada
- The traveler’s daughter documented the various payments made at the Lagos airport, including bag wrapping and gate entry fees
- The elderly woman was seen in the viral video praying fervently at different intervals while onboard the long-distance flights
A Nigerian lady, @the_grace_bamidele, has shared a comprehensive "travel recap" of her mother’s relocation from Nigeria to Canada.
The video, which has gathered over 40,000 views on TikTok, detailed the logistics, costs, and emotional moments of the 32-hour trip.
Nigerian lady documents mother's trip to Canada
The journey began in Ogun State, where the family travelled to Lagos a day early to avoid traffic and stay near the airport.
Grace noted that the family had to buy "Gala" at the last minute to ensure it did not expire before reaching its destination.
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She also highlighted the various costs encountered at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.
Grace said:
"First, getting someone to trolley your bags for you is not free, and we had to pay 2,000 Naira for a gate entry because they said we had to pay. We had to scan her bags... then we had to pay for a bag tag as well."
Mother displays her african culture at airport
Before checking in, a notable moment occurred when the mother displayed her cultural roots while interacting with airport officials.
Grace said in the TikTok video:
"And it was time for her to go check in. My mom actually knelt down to give the man her passport. Tell me you are a Yoruba woman without telling me!"
The journey involved three flights, starting with a 6-hour and 40-minute trip from Lagos to London.
The traveller's daughter noted that her mother spent a significant portion of the flight engaging in spiritual exercises.
Grace said:
"My mom boarded her first flight to London... My mom prayed again and again and again. They served them food but she could not really eat much of it."
After stopovers in London and a nine-hour wait in Toronto, the mother finally arrived in Saskatoon to a tearful reunion with her other daughter.
Reactions as mother arrives Canada
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to @the_grace_bamidele's post below:
oluwaloferanmi said:
"Awwwn, God will bring her back home safe in Jesus name. 🙏"
IRE MIDE said:
"Awwwwnnn, she basically went to two different countries."
Ifeduni said:
"Awwnnn, congratulations to mummy."
Watch the TikTok video:
Lady celebrates becoming Canadian citizen
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who moved to Canada on a student visa has officially become a citizen of the North American country.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng