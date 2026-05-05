A Nigerian lady shared a detailed video of her mother’s 32-hour journey from Ogun State to Canada

The traveler’s daughter documented the various payments made at the Lagos airport, including bag wrapping and gate entry fees

The elderly woman was seen in the viral video praying fervently at different intervals while onboard the long-distance flights

A Nigerian lady, @the_grace_bamidele, has shared a comprehensive "travel recap" of her mother’s relocation from Nigeria to Canada.

The video, which has gathered over 40,000 views on TikTok, detailed the logistics, costs, and emotional moments of the 32-hour trip.

A Nigerian lady documents her mother's journey from Nigeria to Canada. Photo credit: @the_grace_bamidele/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady documents mother's trip to Canada

The journey began in Ogun State, where the family travelled to Lagos a day early to avoid traffic and stay near the airport.

Grace noted that the family had to buy "Gala" at the last minute to ensure it did not expire before reaching its destination.

She also highlighted the various costs encountered at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Grace said:

"First, getting someone to trolley your bags for you is not free, and we had to pay 2,000 Naira for a gate entry because they said we had to pay. We had to scan her bags... then we had to pay for a bag tag as well."

Mother displays her african culture at airport

Before checking in, a notable moment occurred when the mother displayed her cultural roots while interacting with airport officials.

Grace said in the TikTok video:

"And it was time for her to go check in. My mom actually knelt down to give the man her passport. Tell me you are a Yoruba woman without telling me!"

The journey involved three flights, starting with a 6-hour and 40-minute trip from Lagos to London.

The traveller's daughter noted that her mother spent a significant portion of the flight engaging in spiritual exercises.

Grace said:

"My mom boarded her first flight to London... My mom prayed again and again and again. They served them food but she could not really eat much of it."

After stopovers in London and a nine-hour wait in Toronto, the mother finally arrived in Saskatoon to a tearful reunion with her other daughter.

Reactions as mother arrives Canada

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to @the_grace_bamidele's post below:

oluwaloferanmi said:

"Awwwn, God will bring her back home safe in Jesus name. 🙏"

IRE MIDE said:

"Awwwwnnn, she basically went to two different countries."

Ifeduni said:

"Awwnnn, congratulations to mummy."

Watch the TikTok video:

Lady celebrates becoming Canadian citizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who moved to Canada on a student visa has officially become a citizen of the North American country.

Source: Legit.ng