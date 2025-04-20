SERAP has filed a lawsuit against the Nigerian government after failing to reverse the ban on Eedris Abdulkareem’s protest song, Tell Your Papa

The song, deemed inappropriate by the government, criticises socio-economic issues and calls for accountability, sparking significant public debate

SERAP’s legal action follows a 48-hour ultimatum that was ignored, claiming the ban violated Abdulkareem’s right to freedom of expression

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has taken the Nigerian government to court after the Federal Government and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) failed to reverse the ban on Eedris Abdulkareem’s controversial protest song, Tell Your Papa.

The song, released by the veteran singer, highlights the suffering of the masses and calls for accountability from the government.

Eedris Abdulkareem's song 'Tell your papa' faces legal battle with Tinubu's government after ban. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@SERAPNigeria

Source: Twitter

SERAP’s gives FG 48hrs to cancel ban

SERAP, an organisation known for advocating human rights and accountability, swiftly condemned the ban.

On April 10, 2025, SERAP issued a statement giving the Nigerian government and NBC a 48-hour ultimatum to reverse the decision.

The organisation argued that the ban violated Eedris Abdulkareem’s right to freedom of expression, a fundamental right protected by Nigeria's constitution.

"BREAKING: The Tinubu administration must immediately reverse the unlawful ban by the National Broadcasting Commission stopping Nigerian radio and TV stations from airing Eedris Abdulkareem’s new single," SERAP tweeted.

Background: The Ban on 'Tell Your Papa'

Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the NBC, placed a ban on Eedris Abdulkareem's song, Tell Your Papa, claiming that the song was inappropriate for public broadcast.

The song, which discusses the country's socio-economic issues, was deemed to be ‘objective’ and potentially harmful to national unity.

In an official statement, the government instructed all radio and television stations to refrain from playing the song, labelling it as a form of public disturbance, Vanguard reported.

In his song, Eedris Abdulkareem directed a message to Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, urging him to pass on the struggles of the common people to his father.

This bold move by the artist sparked significant debate, particularly as it connected the political elite with the challenges faced by ordinary Nigerians.

However, the federal government, rather than engaging with the song’s content, chose to silence it.

Legal action: SERAP takes the government to court

Despite the ultimatum, no action was taken by the government or NBC to lift the ban.

This prompted SERAP to escalate the matter by filing a lawsuit against the administration.

Having failed to see a reversal of the ban, SERAP announced it had initiated legal proceedings against the Nigerian government and NBC.

In a statement shared via X, SERAP’s legal team described the ban as arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional, citing the breach of Eedris Abdulkareem’s right to freely express his views through music.

Legal action underway as SERAP has moved to sue the government over the ban on 'Tell your papa' diss track. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@SERAPNigeria

Source: Twitter

"BREAKING: We’ve sued the Tinubu administration over the failure by the NBC to reverse the arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional ban on Eedris Abdulkareem’s song Tell Your Papa. The NBC is censoring music under the guise of ‘protecting public decency’," SERAP stated.

The lawsuit marks a critical point in the ongoing debate about censorship and freedom of expression in Nigeria.

SERAP has been vocal about the increasing trend of restricting artistic freedom under the guise of protecting public morals and decency.

Eedris Abdulkareem blasts FG over ban on song

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Singer Eedris Abdulkareem reacted to the step taken by the federal government over his new song.

The federal government recently banned the song and ordered all radio and television stations to comply.

He criticised the government and shared his perspective on the issue, along with what he intended to do next.

Source: Legit.ng