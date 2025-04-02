The presidency has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu will be traveling out of Nigeria to France on Wednesday, April 2

According to a statement by the president's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu will be in Paris on a two-week working visit

President Tinubu is expected to review the achievements of his administration in the last two years, ahead of his anniversary, during his stay in France

Aso-Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has been scheduled to depart Nigeria for Paris in France, on Wednesday, April 2, on a short working visit.

This was disclosed in a statement by the presidency on the same day. Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to the president, noted that Tinubu will appraise his mid-term performance of his administration and assess his major achievements while being outside the country.

Bola Tinubu to depart Nigeria for Paris in France Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The statement reads in part:

“This period of reflection will inform plans to deepen ongoing reforms and accelerate national development priorities in the coming year.”

Tinubu reiterated his commitment to governance

President Tinubu's commitment to this move was being influenced by the recent economic strikes. The statement added that this has been shown in the report of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) about a significant increase in the net foreign exchange reserves to $23.11 billion.

According to the presidency, the CBN revelation was a testament to the fiscal reforms Tinubu had started since 2023, when the reserves were $3.99 billion.

Onanuga further disclosed that the president will continue to engage members of his team and will continue to oversee the activities of governance.

See the full statement here:

Tinubu sacked NNPC boss

This came hours after the president sacked the former group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, and announced the appointment of his replacement, Bayo Ojulari.

The president also sacked all board members who were appointed alongside Kyari in November 2023. This latest development happened amid the ongoing saga between the NNPC Limited and Dangote Refinery, a major privately owned refinery in Nigeria.

The NNPC earlier agreed to sell Nigeria's crude oil to the refinery in naira, with the hope of stabilising the currency and reducing fuel prices in Nigeria.

Bola Tinubu will be traveling to France on a two-day working visit Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

NNPC ends crude for naira deal with Dangote

However, the deal ended a month ago, and the two companies did not renew the contract, which has led to an increase in the price of fuel.

Retailers are now importing fuel rather than buying from Dangote, with the private refinery also selling in dollars following the end of the deal.

On April 2, the presidency announced a major shakeup in Nigeria's major oil company as Tinubu's administration sacked all the board members and made fresh appointments.

Tinubu sends congratulatory message to Mele Kyari

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Tinubu sent a congratulatory message to Kyari, now former NNPC boss, on his 60th birthday.

In a statement from the presidency, Tinubu praised the diligence of Kyari in transforming Nigeria's national oil firm into a profitable entity.

The president described Kyari as a good example of his Renewed Hope Agenda, citing his achievement of creating more opportunities in the NNPC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng