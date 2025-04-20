Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed asserts that no politician can win the 2027 presidency without the support of the northern region, stressing its growing political influence

Baba-Ahmed criticises divisive politicians and highlights the North's lessons from past challenges, including the Boko Haram insurgency, urging unity and a focus on true leadership

He warns against the marginalisation of the North and calls for competence over identity politics in the 2027 elections, stressing the need for a leader who addresses regional issues

Baba-Ahmed expressed concern over the state of the nation, emphasizing that the North’s support would be crucial in determining the outcome of the 2027 election.

He urged northerners to resist divisive politicians and to remain united in their search for a government that truly understands their issues.

“We want a government that understands our problems and can address them. After Buhari’s eight years, we became wiser. Now, we are in another government, and we are still crying. Is crying all we know how to do?” he lamented.

He pointed out that despite the past challenges, including the Boko Haram insurgency, the region had learned valuable lessons and was no longer easily swayed by political promises.

Unity Amid Struggles: The North's Experience with Boko Haram

Reflecting on the impact of the Boko Haram insurgency, Baba-Ahmed highlighted the profound toll it took on all groups in the North, including Muslims, Christians, Fulani, Baju, and others.

He emphasised the importance of unity in the face of such adversity.

“Before Buhari became president, Boko Haram was bombing mosques, churches, Abuja, and Lagos. That was a time northerners had to unite. Today, no politician can just show up and expect northerners to fall in line. Who are you?” he asked.

He stressed that the North’s experiences had shaped its political outlook, and politicians could no longer expect automatic support without genuine efforts to address the region’s needs.

Warnings Against Marginalisation and Election Rigging

Baba-Ahmed also warned against the further marginalisation of the North, emphasising that continued disregard for the region’s interests would have serious consequences. He cautioned that any attempts to rig the 2027 election would not be tolerated by the northern electorate.

“If they plan to rig the election, they should be careful. It won’t be good for Nigeria. The North is watching. Elders, masses, and interest groups will soon say ‘enough is enough.’ The injustice and sidelining must stop,” he asserted.

New Political Mindset for 2027: Competence Over Identity Politics

In his closing remarks, Baba-Ahmed urged the northern electorate to focus on competence and integrity when making their voting decisions in 2027. He stressed the need for a leader who would address the region’s pressing issues, rather than voting based on religion or ethnicity.

“We are tired of being deceived into voting based on religion or ethnicity. That era is over. We just want the right leader—let him fall from heaven—we just want someone who will solve our problems,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed concluded by asserting that the northern electorate had learned hard lessons from past elections and would approach 2027 with a new, more discerning mindset.

