Argentine manager, Diego Simeone has confirmed that Atletico Madrid switched hotels ahead of their match versus Arsenal

The Spanish giants are in London for the second leg of the Champions League semifinal after their 1-1 draw in the first leg

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman is looking forward to cementing his name in European football once again

Argentine manager Diego Simeone has stated that Atletico Madrid have switched their hotel ahead of their crucial encounter against Arsenal.

The Spanish giants played out a 1-1 draw with the Gunners in the first leg and are preparing for the second leg in London.

Arsenal took the lead through Viktor Gyokeres before Julian Alvarez equalised at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Diego Simeone shares the reason for switching changing hotel ahead of Arsenal clash in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by: Ivan Terron/Europa Press.

Source: Getty Images

Why Madrid changed hotels before Arsenal tie

The Rojoblancos previously stayed at the London Marriott Hotel Regents Park before suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat to the Gunners during the league phase last October.

The Spanish side decided to move from London to the Courthouse Hotel Shoreditch ahead of the second leg UCL semifinal.

According to UK Standard, the former River Plate coach demanded that the team switch their hotel due to his superstitious nature, associated with their previous defeat.

Watch the video:

The 58-year-old expressed confidence that his side can pull off a surprise at Emirates Stadium. He said:

"We are doing better than in October, and the hotel was cheaper! That’s why we changed,” per beIN Sports.

Fans react to Simeone's antics

Arsenal fans have reacted to Atletico Madrid's coach, Diego Simeone, switching hotels ahead of the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg. Read them below:

@ObaOfAnam said:

"So Diego Simeone thinks the problem was… the hotel, not the 4-0 beating. Bold strategy.

"Atlético Madrid switching beds hoping for better dreams, while Arsenal F.C. still live rent-free in their heads."

@Slomn5z5b wrote:

"That sounds more like superstition than strategy 😅... but teams do all sorts of things to change luck before big games."

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone during a press conference at Emirates Stadium, London. Photo by: Steven Paston/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

@Stride_4 added:

"Man doesn't want to take any chances, quite understandable."

@Snowdenderby said:

"Too much precaution will kpai Simeone, they will still collect in London, regardless."

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman will be seeking to make a huge impact in the match against Arsenal.

The Super Eagles winger has been instrumental since joining the Rojablancos in February, guiding them to a Copa del Rey final but eventually losing to Real Sociedad via penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez is expected to be available for Atletico in a major boost to their hopes of reaching a first Champions League final in a decade.

The striker picked up an ankle injury in the first leg last week and played no part in Atletico's win over Valencia on Saturday.

Mysterious cat predicts Arsenal vs Atletico

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting the outcome of football matches, has shared its prediction for tonight.

The feline oracle backs Atletico Madrid to steal it at the Emirates Stadium and reach their first final in 2016, their third in history and under Diego Simeone.

Source: Legit.ng