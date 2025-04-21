Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of promoting a crude ‘motor park’ style of politics that has allegedly destroyed political institutions

Bakare gave the admonition in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, April 20, warning that the present administration is steering the nation in the wrong direction

Ikeja, Lagos state - Tunde Bakare, pastor, former vice-presidential candidate and erstwhile All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopeful, has criticised the leadership style of President Bola Tinubu.

Tunde Bakare says Tinubu should listen to the voice of reasoning. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

'Tinubu practices motor park brand of politics' - Bakare

The video of the cleric's message trended on social media platforms on Sunday, April 20.

Bakare faulted the relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government, saying that President Tinubu should “stop playing God”.

His words:

“At the centre of this political banditry is the motor park brand of politics nurtured by the old brigade politicians, and in recent times, by President Tinubu.

"Mr. President, it is through your influence that the national assembly has become a haven for legislative rascality. Mr. President, it is under your watch that the national assembly has become an extension of the executive, grossly violating the principles of separation of powers and rubber-stamping the whims and caprices of your office, while singing the international anthem of sycophants -On your mandate we shall stand."

Senator Godswill Akpabio had been accused of leading a ‘rubber-stamp’ senate. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Godswill Obot Akpabio

The video can be watched below:

'Nigeria descending into tyranny' – Bakare

Furthermore, Bakare flayed the myriads of challenges facing Nigeria.

The 70-year-old condemned the spate of recent attacks and deaths in Edo, Benue, Plateau, Zamfara, Borno, Oyo, and other states.

According to him, communities are now forming “poorly trained, poorly equipped and unprofessional militias, with some taking the law into their own hands” due to the loss of faith in the capacity of the government to guarantee their security.

Pastor Bakare concluded:

“I urge you, Mr president, to think deeply and reflect on these words: ‘No man is wise enough nor good enough to be trusted with unlimited power’. Please, stop playing God!”

Atiku attacks Tinubu's govt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, said the Tinubu administration has “proven, time and again, to be utterly incapable”.

According to a statement he signed, Atiku said Tinubu has shown that he is “wholly incompetent, and completely devoid of any coherent ideas for tackling Nigeria’s deepening security crisis.”

The oppposition figure held that if Tinubu is incapable of protecting Nigerians, “the very least he can do is pretend to care —regardless of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation”.

