Key opposition leaders, including PDP and Action Alliance chieftains, have defected to the ruling Labour Party, citing Governor Alex Otti’s performance as the reason for their move

This was as the governor approved the construction of a power plant at Abia State University, Uturu

The political heavyweights pledged unwavering support for Governor Otti's second term bid ahead of the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Abia state, Umuahia - Ahead of the 2027 election, the opposition camp in Abia state has suffered heavy loss following the mass defection of key figures from various political platforms to the ruling Labour Party (LP), in the state.

Stakeholders collapse party, top politicians join LP

PDP lawmaker, guber candidate, ex-commissioner and others dumped their party and joined LP. They declared support for Governor Otti. Photo credit: Alex C. Otti

Source: Facebook

Following the move, Governor Alex Otti approved the building of an independent power plant at the Abia State University Uturu, (ABSU), as a solution to the perennial power challenge at the campus and Uturu host communities.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

As reported by Vanguard on Saturday, April 19, some of the decampees, were the incumbent member representing Isuikwuato state constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly, Lucky Johnson (PDP); his predecessor, Chukwudi Ogele; the 2023 governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, Onyekwere Akim Uche (OAU); a former Commissioner for Sports, Henry Agbaeze (PDP); and Emma Ibegbulam, among many others.

The decampees along with their supporters, said they decided to dump their former political parties because Governor Otti, had shown a great difference with his “undeniable laudable achievements across the state”.

They confessed that they never believed Abia could be fixed so fast, hence their decision to join the governor in his transformation agenda and efforts to rebuild the state.

The defection of the opposition members and their supporters took place during a reception for the Governor at Isuikwuato High School, Otankpa.

Governor Otti assured of second term ahead of 2027

Abia top politicians back Otti for a second term in office. Photo credit: Alex C. Otti

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the event, which was massively attended by the people from various political backgrounds, Governor Otti commended the decampees for acknowledging the truth and identifying with light.

In a remark, the member representing, Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Hon. Amobi Ogah, stated that with his entrance into the Labour Party alongside other stakeholders in Isuikwuato, all political parties in Isuikwuato have collapsed into the Labour Party.

He assured that 2027 governorship election would be decided by Isuikwuato in favour of Governor Otti.

Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of Abia State, Ikechukwu Uwanna; the Mayor of Isuikwuato, Chinedu Ekeke, and the Chairman, Abia State House of Assembly Commission, Uche Maduako, assured that the governor's second term is guaranteed.

A member of the Greater Ohafia Development Authority (GODA), Dr. Onyinyechi Rufus-Obi, an Isuikwuato stakeholder, Mr. Ken Ahia (SAN), President General, Isuikwuato Development Union, Chief Chidiebere Uguru; and the President General, Uturu Development Union, Dr Chidi Mba; declared open support for Otti ahead of 2027.

They said that Isuikwuato had already adopted the governor.

Read more about politicians and defections here:

Okpebholo reacts as PDP lawmaker joins APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kaycee Osamwonyi, the lawmaker representing Uhunmwonde Constituency in Edo House of Assembly, has dumped the PDP.

He announced his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, April 9, a few weeks after four assembly members in the state dumped the PDP.

Governor Monday Okpebholo received Osamwonyi on Wednesday and declared readiness for Edo state to go all out for President Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng