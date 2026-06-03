Senate President Godswill Akpabio advocated for return tickets for lawmakers defeated in primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker said the Senate leadership was surprised by numerous casualties among senators during party primaries

Akapbio said efforts are underway to address primary outcomes, aiming for a stronger democratic process

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said the leadership of the National Assembly is pushing for a return ticket for lawmakers who lost during the primaries.

Akpabio said the senate leadershipwas surprised by the high number of ‘casualties’ recorded during the primaries.

He disclosed that the leadership of the Senate is exploring possible ways to address some of the outcomes of the primaries across party lines.

As reported by Premium Times, he stated this while welcoming senators back from a four-week recess to participate in their respective party primaries.

The Senate president congratulated his colleagues who lost their tickets, assuring them that efforts were ongoing to address the situation.

According to Daily Trust, about 40 senators across the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), among other lost the primaries.

“I felicitate, particularly those who have secured their mandates to represent their parties in the next election. I know that there will always be victories and disappointments, yet above every individual triumph stands a greater triumph, the triumph of democracy itself.

“And in this Senate, we have promised that we will have very few disappointments, and I do know that the Senate leader and the leadership of the Senate are working very hard towards that, so in advance, I will say congratulations to all of us across party lines.”

Senators Ned Nwoko, Gbenga Daniel, Danjuma Goje, Rufai Hanga, Neda Imasuen, and Jubril Isah are among the powerful lawmakers who lost their return tickets.

Winners, losers of APC senatorial primaries emerge

Recall that the APC Senate primaries held on May 18 delivered a mix of triumphs and upsets, with party heavyweights and grassroots aspirants battling for tickets.

While some prominent figures, including Senate leaders and sitting governors, secured victories, others faced surprising defeats that reshaped expectations.

The contests highlighted the party’s blend of consensus arrangements and direct voting, underscoring both unity and rivalry within its ranks.

APC primaries: Senators who lost return ticket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC primary election for its senatorial tickets in the 2027 general elections, which was held on Monday, May 18, has continued to make headlines.

This was as several popular and influential sitting senators lost their bids to return to the national assembly during the primaries.

Many of the prominent senators who lost in the primary rejected the outcome of the poll, citing anomalies during the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng