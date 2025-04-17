Governors elected on the platform of the PDP unanimously resolved not to join any coalition or merger as the 2027 presidential election approaches

PDP's Atiku Abubakar urged the opposition to consolidate its strengths in a coalition vehicle, because 'victory is assured when we stand united'

Salihu Lukman, spokesperson of the Atiku-led coalition, reacted to the position of the PDP governors, who rejected the proposed coalition by the ex-vice president and other major key stakeholders in opposition political parties

FCT, Abuja - A coalition to democratically unseat President Bola Tinubu, which has Atiku Abubakar as one of its major members, has expressed its displeasure with governors who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku, a former vice-president and multiple-time presidential candidate, is looking to vie for the presidency again in the 2027 election.

Atiku-led coalition displeased with PDP governors

The 78-year-old PDP chieftain recently stated the commitment of the coalition he seemed to spearhead to adopt a strong platform to oust President Tinubu in the 2027 election. However, at the Peoples Democratic Party Governors' Forum (PDPGF) held on Monday, April 14, in Ibadan, Oyo state, the PDP governors announced that the party would not join any coalition.

The decision of the governors did not go down well with the organisers as the anti-Tinubu coalition, led by Atiku. On Wednesday, April 16, Atiku's coalition accused the PDP governors of playing the spoiler for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Furthermore, the anti-Tinubu coalition accused the PDP governors of usurping the powers of other organs of the PDP and killing the opposition.

Salihu Lukman, spokesperson of the coalition, explained that the alliance is a viable option to not only defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu but also to rescue Nigeria’s democracy from imminent collapse, Vanguard reported.

Lukman's statement partly reads:

"The governors know that the virus that afflicts the PDP has no cure. They are only grandstanding. They know that Nigerians cannot accept this PDP as the alternative because it is clear to all discerning Nigerians that the ruling party has hijacked its soul.

“Nyesom Wike is the untouchable super minister in Asiwaju’s government not because of the sterling job he is doing in the FCT, but because he has done a great job of ensuring that the PDP is not able to present a presidential candidate to challenge Tinubu for power in 2027."

In the same vein, Atiku reaffirmed that the coalition of opposition forces he is championing would adopt any platform that ensures good governance in its bid to unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Atiku made the declaration on Tuesday, April 15, during a meeting with a delegation of National Opinion Leaders.

In a video of the meeting shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, April 16, he assured that the “coalition train has left the station and would have multiple stops to bring on board Nigerians of all shades.”

Atiku tackles Tinubu again

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku asserted that "Nigeria is in a full-blown state of emergency".

The presidential hopeful criticised President Tinubu on his current foreign trip, stating that mindless killings are ongoing in Nigeria — especially in the northcentral geopolitical zone.

