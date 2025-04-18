Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has dismissed the coalition call by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Peter Obi and others

The opposition leaders, led by Atiku, believe that the only way to defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 is for them to come together

Reacting to the call on Friday, April 16, the FCT minister said Atiku and others are only doing that for their own selfish interest, adding that everybody just wanted to be president

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has finally commented on the coalition call by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and others, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku is leading the opposition leaders to champion the call for the coalition to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. The former president had claimed that the only way to defeat President Tinubu in 2027 is for the opposition leaders to present a unified candidate.

Nyesom Wike dismisses coalition call by Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai Photo Credit: @elrufai, @GovWike, @atiku

Source: Twitter

Wike reacted to Atiku's coalition call

Reacting to the call in an interview on Friday, April 18, Wike, who is the immediate past governor of Rivers state and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dismissed the call and said everybody just wanted to be president.

His statement reads in part:

"For those who are looking for a coalition, it is for selfish interests, the likes of Atiku and other people, which coalition, with whom? Everybody wants to become president of the country."

See the video of his interview here:

The governors elected under the umbrella of the PDP have earlier rejected the call, but the coalition group has accused the governors of working to return President Tinubu in the next presidential election by presenting a weak candidate.

Atiku's group tackles PDP governors

According to the coalition, the PDP governors rejected their proposal to field a weak candidate and split the opposition votes in favour of President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. They also alleged that the PDP governors were ‘wittingly or unwittingly playing Asiwaju’s spoiler game.’

PDP governors reject coalition call by Atiku Abubakar Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Salihu Lukman, one of the leaders of the group, in a statement on Wednesday, April 16, claimed that the PDP governors knew that the party could not be repaired and that Nigerians no longer see it as a viable alternative, arguing that the ruling APC has effectively taken over the PDP's core values.

The PDP governors at the end of the meeting on Monday, April 14, dismissed the possibility of joining the coalition or forming a merger with other political parties ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

Bala Mohammed, the chairman of the forum and governor of Bauchi state, disclosed that the governors have also resolved to seek a clearer interpretation of the constitutional provisions concerning the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state at the Supreme Court.

Atiku's coalition talks hit a rock

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and Nasir El-Rufai, the ex-Kaduna governor's coalition talks to sack President Bola Tinubu in 2027 may be approaching failure.

This is because the major opposition parties, including the PDP, NNPP and the SDP, announced different routes to take over power in the 2027 election.

On the other hand, El-Rufai has been accused of being a placeholder for Atiku in the SDP should the PDP deny the latter its presidential ticket.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng