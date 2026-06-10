FCCPC’s DEON regulations triggered a regulatory clash over whether airtime lending is telecom service or consumer credit

Legal battles involving WASPAN, ALTON, and FCCPC escalated into court orders and enforcement suspension

MTN remained cautious amid uncertainty, leaving millions of users affected as courts decide

When airtime runs out, millions of Nigerians borrow. When the service stopped, they discovered just how much they depended on it.

Here is a timeline of how millions of Nigerians got caught in the raging airtime lending regulatory war.

Airtime lending suddenly became the centre of a fierce regulatory battle in Nigeria’s telecom sector. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

July 2025

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) introduced the Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending (DEON) Regulations 2025, aimed at bringing digital lenders under a stronger consumer protection framework.

At the time, few Nigerians paid attention. But the regulations would later become the centre of a dispute affecting millions of people who rely on airtime and data advances to stay connected.

Late 2025

In early 2026, concerns began to emerge within the telecommunications industry that airtime and data lending services could be classified as consumer loans under DEON rather than telecom value-added services regulated by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Industry players warn that treating airtime lending like a conventional loan product could introduce additional compliance obligations, licensing requirements and regulatory costs.

For consumers, the fear was simple: a service that takes more than seconds to access could become more complicated, more restrictive or more expensive.

March–April 2026:

Enforcement Begins as enforcement of the DEON framework gathers pace, operators and technology providers behind airtime lending services face pressure to comply with the new regulations.

The uncertainty quickly spreads through the industry.

For millions of Nigerians who borrow airtime or data to make urgent calls, complete transactions, contact customers or stay online until their next recharge, trouble is brewing.

Early April 2026

Services are suspended, telecom operators suspend airtime and data lending services.

The impact is immediate.

Students who rely on borrowed data to access online resources are affected. Small business owners lose a digital lifeline. Market traders, artisans, ride-hailing drivers and countless others who depend on airtime advances to keep their phones active suddenly find the service unavailable.

What appears to be a regulatory dispute in Abuja becomes a real-life inconvenience for ordinary Nigerians.

April 2026:

WASPAN Goes to Court The Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPAN), representing companies that power airtime lending technology, files a suit challenging the FCCPC's application of DEON to airtime lending.

The association argues that airtime lending falls within the telecommunications regulatory framework and should not be subjected to a separate lending regime.

April 15, 2026:

Court Stops Enforcement The Federal High Court in Lagos grants an interim order restraining the FCCPC from enforcing key provisions of the DEON Regulations pending the determination of the substantive case.

For industry players, the ruling is seen as validation of concerns about regulatory overlap.

For consumers, however, services remain largely unavailable.

April–May 2026:

ALTON Takes the Advocacy Route While WASPAN fights in court, the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) intensifies engagement with regulators and policymakers.

ALTON repeatedly warns that millions of Nigerians are bearing the consequences of a dispute that has disrupted a service many have come to depend upon.

The industry effectively adopts a two-pronged strategy: litigation by WASPAN and advocacy by ALTON.

The DEON regulations reshaped how Nigerians access emergency airtime and data services. Photo: Pakin Songmor

Source: Getty Images

May 2026:

FCCPC Defends DEON. The FCCPC insists it never ordered operators to suspend airtime lending services.

The commission argues that DEON is designed to improve transparency, accountability and consumer protection within Nigeria's growing digital credit market.

FCCPC maintains that stronger consumer safeguards should not be mistaken for a ban on airtime lending.

May–June 2026:

The Dispute Escalates As legal proceedings continue, industry stakeholders accuse the FCCPC of failing to fully comply with court orders restraining enforcement of DEON.

The matter escalates to the point where committal proceedings are initiated against the FCCPC, seeking to hold the commission accountable for alleged disobedience of the court's orders.

The prospect of contempt-related proceedings significantly raises the stakes in the dispute.

June 2026: FCCPC Suspends DEON Enforcement Facing ongoing litigation, subsisting court orders and growing legal pressure, including the committal proceedings, the FCCPC announces the suspension of DEON enforcement pending the determination of the substantive case.

The commission says it is acting in obedience to the court.

For many industry stakeholders, this becomes the turning point in the crisis.

June 2026:

Airtel and Glo Restore Services Following the suspension of DEON enforcement, Airtel Nigeria and Globacom restore airtime lending services.

Millions of subscribers regain access to a service many had taken for granted until it disappeared.

June 2026: MTN Remains on the Sidelines MTN Nigeria adopts a more cautious approach.

The company says regulatory uncertainty still exists and indicates that it would prefer greater legal clarity before restoring XtraTime.

As a result, many MTN subscribers remain unable to access airtime advances even as customers on competing networks regain the service.

What Happens Next? The substantive court case is still pending

The eventual ruling is expected to determine:

Whether airtime lending is primarily a telecom service or a consumer loan. Whether the NCC or FCCPC has primary regulatory authority. Whether telecom-based credit products should be regulated in the same way as digital lending platforms.

Why this matters

For regulators, this is a dispute about jurisdiction and consumer protection. For operators, it is a dispute about regulatory overlap and compliance burdens. But for millions of Nigerians, it is much simpler.

It is about whether they can borrow N100 airtime to make an important call, access emergency data to complete a transaction, or stay connected when cash is tight.

That is why what began as a regulatory disagreement has evolved into one of the most consequential digital economy disputes in Nigeria today.

FG approves airtime, data borrowing service

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government has approved additional companies to provide airtime and data borrowing services in Nigeria.

The new list obtained from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) website on Monday, Monday 22, showed that there are now nine companies cleared to operate airtime and data advance services nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng