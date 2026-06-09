Kwankwasiya movement and NDC leaders hold late-night meeting to strategize for the 2027 general election

Discussions aimed at resolving disputes and fostering unity within the NDC, emphasizing internal democracy

NDC denies rumors of released primary election results, reinforcing commitment to transparent decision-making

Fresh details have emerged from a late-night meeting between leaders of the Kwankwasiya movement and the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) as political stakeholders continue consultations ahead of the 2027 general election.

The meeting involved a delegation from the national leadership of the Kwankwasiya movement, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, and top NDC officials.

Breaking: Details of NDC, Kwankwaso Camp Late-Night Meeting Ahead of 2027 Election Emerge

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement signed by Osa Director Esq, National Publicity Secretary of the NDC, who maintained that official information would be communicated through authorised party channels.

According to the party, discussions focused on resolving disagreements between the Kwankwasiya movement and legacy NDC officials in Kano state.

NDC pledges inclusive process

The NDC leadership said it was committed to ensuring broad participation by party members and fostering unity within its ranks.

In a statement, the party said,

“Senator Dickson and the NDC leadership are mediating in the process in order to enhance inclusion and participation by every party member.”

The party also reiterated its commitment to internal democracy and transparent decision-making.

“The NDC leadership will not impose candidates in Kano State, and indeed across the nation as the party cherishes the virtues of internal democracy,” the statement added.

NDC dismisses primary election claims

The meeting, which reportedly lasted several hours, was described as productive by party officials.

Meanwhile, the NDC urged members and the public to disregard reports claiming that results of its primary elections had been released.

According to the party, “The NDC has not released any official results of its primary elections in any state.”

Kwankwaso threatens to leave NDC

Former Kano state governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has reportedly threatened to exit the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) following a growing dispute over candidate selection in Kano state ahead of the 2027 elections.

A document signed by the Kano state NDC chairman, Hon. Hussaini Isah Mairiga, confirmed that several previously submitted candidates were replaced to reflect the agreed formula, which allocates 60 per cent of positions to the Kwankwasiyya group and 40 per cent to the party structure.

Source: Legit.ng