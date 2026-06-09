The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kano is facing a fresh internal crisis over the agreed 60–40 sharing formula between old members and newcomers aligned with the Kwankwasiyya Movement

Discontent has grown among long-standing members who accuse Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s faction of sidelining them during candidate selections

In response, several House of Representatives and state assembly seats have been reallocated, deepening tensions within the party’s Kano chapter

A fresh crisis has erupted within the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kano State, as tensions rise between old members and newcomers aligned with the Kwankwasiyya Movement led by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The dispute centres on the agreed 60–40 sharing formula for party positions and elective seats, which many claim has not been respected.

NDC Kano crisis deepens as old members accuse Kwankwasiyya of sidelining them in candidate selection. Photo credit: NDCng/x

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso’s entry and the 60–40 agreement

According to Dailytrust, when Kwankwaso joined the NDC, old members feared domination by his faction. To ease tensions, both sides agreed to a 60–40 sharing formula, with Kwankwasiyya taking the larger share.

Executives and candidates were then selected through consensus, with Kwankwaso emerging as the vice presidential candidate to run alongside Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections.

However, complaints resurfaced almost 10 days after the candidate list was released, with old members alleging marginalisation.

House of Representatives and State Assembly adjustments

In response to the grievances, the NDC leadership in Kano reallocated several seats. A document signed by state chairman Hussaini Isah Mairiga confirmed that five House of Representatives seats and seven state assembly tickets were taken from Kwankwaso’s nominees and given to old members.

Approved House of Representatives candidates include:

- Barr. Isma’il Idris Sani – Kumbotso

- Nasiru Ali Ahmed – Nassarawa

- Kabiru Ishaq Sa’id – Kano Municipal

- Barr. Dayyabu Jamilu Ibrahim – Doguwa/Tudunwada

- Muhammad Hamisu Abubakar – Dawakin Tofa/Rimin Gado/Tofa

- Ibrahim Bashir Bango – Sumaila/Takai

- Abdulmajid Isa Umar Mairigar Fata – Gwale

Similar adjustments were made in Dala, Tarauni, Kumbotso, Ungogo, and Dawakin Kudu constituencies.

Old members push back

NDC spokesman in Kano, Ibrahim Waya, voiced strong dissatisfaction, saying:

“You can’t just enter somebody’s house, open his wardrobe and start using his clothes without his consent. We didn’t even take the required 40 per cent approved for us. We only took four Reps seats and seven state assembly seats.”

He added that the faction would push for more seats, including a senate position, to meet their quota.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement, through spokesperson Habibu Saleh Mohammed, dismissed the claims as baseless. He argued that old members were carried along during the selection process and questioned why complaints were raised nearly 10 days after the primaries.

National party response

Amid the crisis, the NDC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has announced measures to strengthen internal democracy and enforce accountability. These include:

- Code of Conduct for party officials and candidates.

- A National Reconciliation Committee to engage aggrieved members.

- Reaffirmation that the party structure remains supreme over individual interests.

- Requirement for elected governments under NDC to consult party structures before major decisions.

The party stressed its commitment to building a lasting institution rather than a personality-driven organisation.

House and assembly seats shift as old members reclaim tickets to meet their quota. Photo credit: KwankwasoRM/x

Source: Twitter

NDC closes presidential ticket sale

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has shut the door on the sale of Expression of Interest forms for the presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a notice issued from Abuja and signed by the party’s National Secretary, Ikenna Enekweizu, on Monday, May 18, the party confirmed that no further presidential forms will be sold again for anyone eyeing the top seat.

Source: Legit.ng