The Kogi State Police Command has taken action over the attack on Senator Natasha Akpoti -Uduaghan's family house

The State Police spokesperson, SP William Aya, said the command has commenced an investigation after receiving report of the attack

Aya said hoodlums numbering about three (3) armed with cutlasses damaged some front window glasses in the family house of the Kogi Central Senator

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kogi state - Operatives of the Kogi State Police Command have commenced an investigation over gunmen attack on the family House of Senator Natasha Akpoti -Uduaghan in Kogi state.

Legit.ng recalls that gunmen attacked Senator Akpoti -Uduaghan’s family house in Obeiba-Ihima, Okehi local government area of the state.

Police commence investigation into the alleged attack on Senator Natasha Akpoti -Uduaghan’s family house. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti/Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The gunmen attacked Senator's family house on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, thinking the federal lawmaker was at home.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, said Senator Natasha’s aide, Yakubu Ovanja, reported the attack to the Divisional Police Officer, attached to Okehi Division.

As reported by Vanguard, Aya made this known in a statemet issued on Friday, April 18, 2025.

According to the statement, hoodlums numbering about three (3) armed with cutlasses invaded Senator Natasha’s family house and damaged some front window glasses.

“Immediately the information was received by the DPO; he mobilized his men for on-the-spot assessment where he met a young man named Michael Akpoti in the house who narrated how the hoodlums used cutlasses to damage the said building while trying to gain access into the house before he raised alarm which made the hoodlums flee.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police has directed the deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Criminal Investigation Department to commence immediate and discrete investigation into the alleged attack to ascertain its cause with the view to apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.”

'Akpabio, Yahaya Bello plot to assassinate me,' Natasha alleges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of instructing former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, to assassinate her.

The suspended Kogi Central senator made the allegation while addressing her supporters in Ihima, Okehi local government area (LGA).

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed that the recall effort was orchestrated by Akpabio in collaboration with influential figures in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alleged assassination plot: Akpabio takes action against Natasha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Akpabio demanded for the prosecution of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Senator Akpabio petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over Akpoti-Uduaghan's alleged assassination plot.

The former Akwa Ibom governor said law enforcement agencies should treat Akpoti-Uduaghan's with the urgency it deserves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng