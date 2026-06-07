Yusuf Dambatta defected from PDP to the ruling APC after careful consideration and consultations

Dambatta aims to support Kano's development through the APC's commitment to welfare

The former Kano deputy governorship candidate expressed gratitude to the PDP while looking forward to new opportunities in the APC

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - The former Kano deputy governorship candidate, Yusuf Dambatta, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dambatta was the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate during the 2023 elections.

He said he joined the APC after careful consideration and wide consultations with his leaders, political associates, supporters, and stakeholders.

As reported by The Punch, this was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

According to Dambatta, the APC provides a more suitable platform for him to contribute effectively to the advancement of Kano.

“I hereby formally announce my decision to join the All Progressives Congress. This decision was taken after careful consideration and wide consultations with my leaders, political associates, supporters, and stakeholders.”

Dambatta said he is motivated by the APC's commitment to the people's welfare and the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of Kano and Nigeria.

He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the pursuit of policies and programmes for the peace, prosperity, and sustainable development of the people.

Dambatta, however, extended his appreciation to PDP members and leaders for the relationships and experiences shared over the years.

“I look forward to working with members of the APC and all well-meaning citizens in support of the Kano First Agenda and the continued development of our dear state.”

Ebonyi commissioner dumps APC for PDP

Recall that Felix Igboke defected from the ruling APC to the PDP, bringing over 10,000 supporters ahead of the 2027 elections

Igboke claimed his return to PDP is a homecoming, citing his political origins with the party.

The PDP chairman calls Igboke's arrival a significant boost, reflecting increasing public confidence in the party's leadership.

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Former Kano governor dumps PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Senator Ibrahim Shekarau resigned from the PDP with immediate effect ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former Kano state governor cited strategic political realignment as the reason for his departure from the PDP.

Shekarau said his decision to dump the PDP follows extensive consultations within his political group ahead of shifting parties.

Source: Legit.ng