Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central, has dismissed reports claiming she apologised to the senate over the controversy that led to her suspension

In a statement on Monday, March 24, 2025, the federal lawmaker described the claims as “false and misleading,” reaffirming her stance on the issue that resulted in her six-month suspension

She condemned those spreading the misinformation, accusing them of attempting to distort the truth and mislead Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, has denied purported reports suggesting that she has apologized to the Nigerian Senate over the controversy that led to her suspension.

In a statement on Monday, March 24, 2025, obtained by Legit.ng, the Kogi lawmaker described the claims as "false and misleading," reaffirming her stance on the issue that resulted in her six-month suspension.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan stated:

"The purported reports circulating that I have apologized to the Senate and retracted my position are completely untrue. I stand firmly by my words and actions, and I have not issued any apology to the Senate or anyone regarding this matter.

"It is unfortunate that some individuals are peddling falsehoods in an attempt to distort the truth and mislead the public."

The senator, who was suspended following a heated exchange with the senate leadership, maintained that she remains committed to standing by her principles and defending the rights of her constituents. She accused unnamed individuals of attempting to manipulate public perception through fabricated statements.

She said:

"I urge the public to disregard these rumours and publications as they do not represent my position. My commitment remains to truth, justice, and the people I represent."

Furthermore, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan also expressed concerns over what she described as an orchestrated campaign to silence her voice in the national assembly.

She added:

"This is not just about me; it is about the integrity of our democracy. I will not be intimidated or forced into submission through false narratives."

She called on her constituents and Nigerians to remain vigilant against misinformation, emphasizing that any official statement from her would come directly from her verified channels.

The embattled lawmaker declared:

"I appreciate the support and solidarity of my people. Rest assured, I will continue to fight for what is right and just."

Legit.ng recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan recently accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexually harassing her.

The allegation came in the wake of her seating arrangement altercation with Akpabio at the red chamber.

She was subsequently suspended from the senate for “gross misconduct” over the debacle.

Akpoti-Uduaghan spoke at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting on March 11 about the suspension, telling the gathering that the action was designed to silence her over the sexual harassment allegations

Thereafter, she has granted a myriad of interviews to international media platforms on the sexual allegation against Akpabio.

What Akpabio said about my waist – Akpoti

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of making lewd and suggestive comments towards her, including inappropriate physical gestures in the presence of other senators.

In an emotional interview with the BBC, the embattled senator described her suspension as an attempt to silence her.

