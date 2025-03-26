Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has reacted to claim that she received ₦500 million from Senate President Godswill Akpabio

Kogi Central denied the claim, stating that she has never received such amount of money from Senator Akpabio

Akpoti-Uduaghan challenged those behind the allegation to provide credible evidence to back their claims

FCT, Abuja - Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from Kogi Central has denied receiving ₦500 million from Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Akpoti-Uduaghan denied ever receiving such funds from Senator Akpabio.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan challenges sponsors of the rumour to provide evidence. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti/ Godswill Obot Akpabio

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator emphasized that no such transaction ever took place.

As reported by The Nation, Akpoti-Uduaghan, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

According to Akpoti-Uduaghan, the claim is a complete fabrication designed to mislead the public and damage her reputation.

“Let me be clear: I have never received ₦500 million or any amount from Senator Akpabio.

“At no time did I make any statement suggesting such. This is nothing but a deliberate falsehood aimed at causing unnecessary controversy,”

The suspended the lawmaker challenged those behind the rumor to provide any credible evidence backing their claims

Akpoti-Uduaghan said she has always upheld the highest standards of integrity and accountability in public service.

“Falsehoods like this are unacceptable. My focus remains on serving my constituents with transparency and dedication, not engaging in baseless distractions,”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan released a poem she titled "Natasha’s Rhythm of Victory".

The suspended Kogi Central senator released the poem amid the attempt to recall her from the Nigerian Senate.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had officially received a petition seeking the recall of Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Nigerian Senate.

Legit.ng also reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja gave a fresh order on the Nigerian Senate's disciplinary process against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The judge, Obiora Egwuatu, lifted its earlier injunction restraining the Senate from suspending the Kogi Central senator.

The FCT high court cleared the way for the Senate’s disciplinary process against Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged misconduct.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan releases statement to address claim she received N500m from Godswill Akpabio. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

