A Nigerian woman took to her page to speak about the cost of living after she tried to purchase shawarma

She explained that her husband had asked her to purchase shawarma for herself and the kids but she made another decision

The woman mentioned in her post why she took the step, and also the cost of both shawarma and 12kg of gas

A woman who purchased 12kg of gas for a high amount laments online over economic hardship, as she explained what led her to settle for a gas purchase over filling her cylinder with gas.

She explained that her kids were craving shawarma, and she was too, and her husband asked her to get it for the kids and herself with drinks to support it.

Woman explains why she dropped shawarma plan for 12kg cooking gas. Middle image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/ahmedhalimah02, Getty Images/Tim Bingham

Source: Twitter

Gas: Woman complains about cost of shawarma

However, she eventually calculated the total amount the shawarma and drinks would cost using her phone calculator.

@ahmedhalimah02 revealed in her post that the cost of the shawarma was higher than the cost of 12kg of gas, and as a result, she decided to refill her gas cylinder instead.

She said:

"Gas finished last night and the kids were craving shawarma, I was too. Hubby said to go out to get it for all of us with drinks for dinner, I punched my calculator to see how much it will cost for a family of 5."

"I arrived at over 35k. 12kg gas now cost 24k, we would use it 4 weeks at least. I chose gas over shawarma."

Woman compares shawarma and cooking gas prices, makes surprising decision. Middle image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/ahmedhalimah02, Getty Images/Tim Bingham

Source: Twitter

She spoke further in her story, explaining how hard things have become even for a family with a good income, as worse could happen to couples who lack jobs or skills in the present economy.

@ahmedhalimah02 added:

"That is for a family where both partners work and earn decently. We couldn't even afford a basic treat without punching the calculator. Everything extra is now considered luxury."

"Now imagine the life of a child whose both parents are skillless, unemployed or earn meagerly."

"I know many of you will come and ask if shawarma is food, no it's not, but everyone deserves a treat once in a while."

"We all know what we are doing but you people should fear Allah."

Reactions as woman settles for gas purchase

@exceljpg shared

:In a well functioning society, shawarma should be an ordinary affordable snack not a luxury item. The fact that many people now regard it as a luxury says a great deal about the economic realities we are facing in this country."

@ObasiJewel shared:

"It's like this is what is happening in most homes. We dey punch calculator too ooo before we eat. Instead of bread, we buy garri. Family of 5 too. But 12kg gas will last at least 4 weeks? Una dey cook ooo. My 12kg will last for at least 2 months and we cook beans a lot."

@bellotec wrote:

"Some of our people are just dishonest and not that they are not aware but they must defend everything (Sergio Ramos). So to parks in Kano, from Yan Kaba to Tashan Rami to Ungwan Uku to Kano Line to Filin Paki, everywhere is fill with kids from broken home readily available to use."

@AMuhammad45869 added:

"I went to buy Irish potatos yesterday. I asked for the price of one measure (tiya), as he told me the price I just left without responding to him."

@ART_OF_EMERALDS said:

"It's so sad now. The solution is learn how to make these treats or similar treats because it's more affordable that way and you can bond with the kids over it too. Although, there are times we just want to outsource and not lift a finger but times are changing."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady shared her experience online after buying cooking gas at a higher price.

She revealed the amount she paid for 3kg of cooking gas. The lady also said she would reduce how often she cooks so the gas can last longer.

Man reveals price of 2kg cooking gas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man shared his experience online after buying cooking gas at a higher price than before.

He posted a receipt showing the amount he paid for 2kg of gas. The man revealed that the price had increased within a week, as he paid more than he had paid for it previously.

Source: Legit.ng