British police arrested three suspects over the fatal stabbing of British-Nigerian musician Mark Orabiyi in London

The 35-year-old reportedly died after sustaining multiple stab wounds during a violent incident at a residential property

Family paid emotional tribute as investigators continue the search for answers behind the deadly attack

British police have arrested three suspects in connection with the fatal stabbing of British-Nigerian musician Talay Riley, following a violent incident that has left his family, friends, and fans in shock.

The 35-year-old musician reportedly lost his life after being stabbed multiple times during an incident at a residential property on Rayleigh Road in London on Friday.

Despite the swift response of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene, reports the Daily Post.

According to the Metropolitan Police, officers and paramedics rushed to the location after receiving distress calls about the incident.

On arrival, they discovered the critically injured musician in the garden of the property.

Despite efforts to save him, he could not survive the injuries sustained in the attack.

Authorities have since confirmed that formal identification procedures are underway, but the victim has been identified as Mark Orabiyi.

Specialist officers have also been deployed to support his grieving family as investigations continue.

In a swift development following the incident, police arrested three suspects — two men and a woman — shortly after the attack.

However, updates from investigators show that not all the suspects remain in custody.

A 27-year-old man has been released on bail pending further inquiries, while a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were released after questioning with no further action taken.

The circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear, as detectives continue to piece together what led to the fatal confrontation.

Authorities also confirmed that a second victim, a 20-year-old man, sustained multiple stab wounds during the same incident.

He was taken to the hospital, where doctors have described his condition as non-life-threatening.

Police say his testimony may play a key role in understanding what happened during the violent episode.

Talay Riley's brother shares final conversation

Meanwhile, Riley's brother has shared his final conversation with the late singer.

In a touching Instagram post, Scribz revealed that he had spoken with Talay shortly before he went to sleep.

According to him, their discussion centred on the future, staying positive, and the many goals they still hoped to achieve.

At the time, neither of them could have imagined that it would be their last exchange.

In the wake of the tragedy, Riley's family has described him as a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend whose life deeply impacted those around him.

In an emotional statement, they praised his kindness, warmth, and artistic talent.

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances in Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, and Jumanji. The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng