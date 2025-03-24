Senator Natasha H Akpoti Uduaghan has released a poem she titled "Natasha’s Rhythm of Victory"

The suspended Kogi Central senator released the poem amid the attempt to recall her from the Nigerian Senate

Legit.ng reports that The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had officially received a petition seeking the recall of Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Nigerian Senate

FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha H Akpoti Uduaghan has broken her silence over the attempt to recall her from the Nigerian Senate.

The petition, submitted on Monday, March 24, was received by INEC Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, marking the first formal step in the recall process.

The petition, submitted on Monday, March 24, was received by INEC Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, marking the first formal step in the recall process.

The Kogi Central senator reacted with a poem and rhythm via her Instagram handle on Monday, March 24, 2025.

The suspended senator said stands unshaken, bold, and strong through trials fierce battles

In her poem titled, Natasha’s Rhythm of Victory, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator said no chain can bind, no storm can break her.

Through trials fierce and battles long,

She stands unshaken, bold, and strong.

With heart aflame and vision bright,

She carves new paths, she sparks the light.

The voices rise, the echoes soar,

A leader born to break the door.

With justice firm and purpose true,

She fights for all, for me, for you.

No chain can bind, no storm can break,

Her will’s a force, the tides must wake.

In halls of power, hear her name—

A song of triumph, a torch of flame.

O, rhythm sweet of victory’s call,

She rises high, she stands for all!

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Sunday Karimi accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of rubbishing the perception of Kogi state.

The Kogi West senator said former Governor Yahaya Bello saw the Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio's saga coming.

He stated this while reacting to the ongoing controversy and sexual allegations made by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Akpabio.

Legit.ng also reported that Akpoti Uduaghan's recall process by the constituents of the Kogi Central Senatorial District was affirmed by the Federal High Court in Lokoja, the state capital.

The court earlier issued an injunction restraining INEC from receiving the petition but reversed its stance on Friday, March 22, 2025.

Recall that Natasha was recently suspended in the Senate for violating the Senate's standing rules, days after he accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Court gives order on Senate’s disciplinary process against Natasha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja gave a fresh order on the Nigerian Senate's disciplinary process against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The judge, Obiora Egwuatu, lifted its earlier injunction restraining the Senate from suspending the Kogi Central Senator.

The FCT high court cleared the way for the Senate’s disciplinary process against Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged misconduct.

