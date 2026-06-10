Diana Ross's former husbands are music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein and the late Norwegian shipping magnate Arne Næss Jr. Throughout her life, Ross has been linked to several high-profile individuals, including Berry Gordy, Jon Voight, Gene Simmons, Ryan O'Neal, Smokey Robinson, Michael Bloomberg, and Eddie Kendricks.

Diana Ross modelling for a Saint Laurent campaign (L). The singer and actress in a still from the 1975 film Mahogany (R). Photo: @ArethaFranklin on Facebook, @oldsoulgavin on X (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Diana Ross has been married twice; first to Robert Ellis Silberstein (1971–1977) and later to Arne Næss Jr. (1986–2000) .

and later to . Chudney Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross are Diana Ross' children with Robert Ellis Silberstein.

are Diana Ross' children with Robert Ellis Silberstein. Diana Ross welcomed two more children, Evan Ross and Ross Næss , in her second marriage.

, in her second marriage. Diana Ross' most significant early relationship was with Motown founder Berry Gordy, who fathered her eldest daughter, Rhonda Ross Kendrick.

Profile summary

Full name Diane Ernestine Earle Ross Common name Diana Ross Nickname The Boss, Queen of Motown Gender Female Date of birth 26 March 1944 Age 82 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Eye colour Black Hair colour Brown Father Fred Earl Ross Sr. Mother Ernestine Moten Jordan Siblings 6 Relationship status Single Children 5 Profession Singer, actress Elementary education Balch Elementary School High school education Cass Technical High School Net worth $250 million Social media Facebook, Threads, Instagram

A look at Diana Ross' husbands over the years

Diana Ross welcomed four of her children: Tracee Ellis, Chudney, Ross, and Evan Olav Ross-Næss in her first and second marriages. Her complex love story also includes famous Hollywood individuals such as Jon Voight, Gene Simmons, Ryan O'Neal, and Smokey Robinson. Here is a detailed look at the marriages that shaped Diana Ross' life and their timelines.

Robert Ellis Silberstein (1971–1977)

Diana and her husband, Robert Ellis Silberstein, make an appearance at the 12th Annual Cue Awards, held at the iconic Tavern on the Green in New York City, 1973. Photo: @DianaRoss

Source: Facebook

Ross and Robert Ellis Silberstein are believed to have met in the late 1960s. According to The Things, the pair met while Diana Ross was shopping for a gift for Berry Gordy. The publication recorded a 1976 People Magazine article in which Diana had called Robert,

A rare thing, a gentleman who is young, alive and very handsome. All the fantasy things you think of in a husband.

Diana Ross and Robert Ellis Silberstein got married in 1971. Silberstein, who was a music executive, managed Ross and other artists, including Billy Preston, Rufus, Ronnie Wood, Meat Loaf, Status Quo, and Chaka Khan during his career.

Children from this marriage include Tracee Ellis Ross, who was born on 29 October 1972. She is best known for her roles in Girlfriends and Black-ish. Chudney Ross was born on 4 November 1975, two years before their divorce.

Arne Næss Jr. (1985–2000)

Diana Ross with her husband, Arne Næss Jr., at the 50th birthday celebration for King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. Photo: @kindnessrockz

Source: Facebook

According to The Times, Diana Ross and Arne Næss Jr. met in 1985 on a Barbados beach. Months after their initial meeting in October 1986, the pair got married in a civil ceremony in New York City.

They also held a star-studded wedding at a historic 10th-century reformed abbey in Romainmotier, Switzerland, in February 1986. The high-profile event featured guests such as Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Gregory Peck, and Marlon Brando. Shortly after, the couple embarked on their honeymoon on Næss’s own private island of Taino.

Arne Næss and Diana went on to have two children: Ross Arne Næss and Evan Olav Ross-Næss. Ross Arne Næss was born on 7 October 1987, and his brother, Evan Olav Ross-Næss, was born on 26 August 1988.

Thirteen years later, Næss disclosed on Oslo television that the marriage was over. Two weeks after the interview, Ross' record company released her new album Every Day is a New Day, whose songs are believed to be about a disintegrating relationship. As per the Telegraph UK, she reflected on the separation, saying,

I think he's going through a little bit of a menopause. He's looking for something better or a bigger mountain to climb.

Diana Ross' high-profile relationships

Diana Ross and Michael Jackson's relationship attracts a lot of speculation. However, the singers shared a deeply affectionate connection that began in 1969, when Jackson was about 11 years old. Michael Jackson later married Debbie Rowe and Lisa Marie Presley.

Between the 1960s and the early 2000s, Diana Ross was in highly publicised, short-term relationships. Have a look at the details of her romances over the years.

Berry Gordy (1965–1971)

Diana Ross and Motown founder Berry Gordy pictured in Las Vegas. Photo: @susancrebello

Source: Facebook

Before her solo career, Ross was the lead singer of the Primettes and later the Supremes. In 1961, Gordy signed the group to Motown Records. Their professional relationship grew to include a romantic connection in 1965.

In an interview with Playboy, he spoke of his connection with Ross, admitting that everyone knew that she was his baby. He further explained the dynamic of their relationship and why she left Motown in 1981.

Throughout her life at Motown, she had heard that she was just a puppet for me. And then she married someone else. We all know what pillow talk can do. Also, I was demanding of Diana because I loved her. Unfortunately, when you love people a lot, you don’t want them to make mistakes, and you’re a little more protective and demanding.

Rhonda Ross Kendrick (Rhonda Suzanne Silberstein) was born on 14 August 1971 in Los Angeles. She is the eldest of Diana Ross' five children and the seventh of Berry Gordy's eight biological children.

Berry Gordy and Diana Ross attended the Motown 60 Grammy celebration at Microsoft Theatre on 12 February 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @terrance.church

Source: Facebook

Berry Gordy produced two movies, Lady Sings The Blues in 1972 and Mahogany in 1975. He spoke about his feelings in a later interview with Barbara Walters, as recorded by InStyle Magazine. He said,

Diana and I are the same kind of people. She wanted what I wanted. We set out to get it, and we vowed never to let our personal relationship affect it. I loved her, but I wasn't selfish enough to want to marry and take her out of what I knew she had to have.

In a 2016 interview with Classic Motown, Berry spoke about their relationship and his feelings and respect for her.

I was more in love with her becoming the biggest star in the world, so when we broke up, it was because of that. I said, ‘If this is going to get in the way, I can’t do it.’

Eddie Kendricks (1960s)

Diana Ross of The Supremes and Eddie Kendricks of The Temptations pictured performing a duet. Photo: @james.arturo.1612

Source: Facebook

In the late 1960s, Diana Ross dated one of the greatest Motown artists, Eddie Kendricks, who was the lead tenor for the Temptations. The pair called the relationship off shortly after.

In 1968, Kendricks and Ross collaborated on the Diana Ross & the Supremes Join the Temptations project. They are known for several popular soul duets, including I'll Try Something New and I'm Gonna Make You Love Me.

In the late 1960s, she is also believed to have had a brief relationship with tennis star Arthur Ashe, whom she met during a charity event.

Warren Beatty (1970s)

Warren Beatty and Diana Ross attended a party, hosted by Diana Vreeland MET gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on 8 December 1981. Photo: @happyisles_salon

Source: UGC

Diana Ross had a highly publicised relationship with American actor, producer, director, and writer Warren Beatty in the 1970s. Several publications, including Rolling Stone and The New York Post, list her among Beatty's love interests over the years, alongside Britt Ekland, Goldie Hawn, Kate Jackson, Brigitte Bardot, Liv Ullmann, and Candice Bergen.

Gene Simmons (1979–1980s)

Diana Ross pictured backstage with Gene Simmons of KISS in his full "Demon" stage costume. Photo: @kindnessrockz

Source: Facebook

Diana Ross and Gene Simmons met in 1979 during the Christmas holidays at the behest of Cher. In an interview with The Sunday Mirror's Notebook (as recorded by The Washington Post), he said,

Initially, Cher and I had a relationship, and we lived together in Malibu. One Christmas, I asked her what I should buy her, and she said, 'Call my friend Diana Ross; she will tell you exactly what I like as she is my best friend.'

Their shopping trip gave way to feelings to develop between the musical giants. At the time, Gene Simmons was a bassist, co-lead vocalist, and co-founder of the 70s rock band KISS.

The relationship broke down in the 1980s, when Simmons met his would-be wife, Shannon Tweed.

Jon Voight (2005–2006)

Diana Ross and Jon Voight during the 20th Annual American Cinematheque Award Honoring Al Pacino at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 21, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Diana Ross and Angelina Jolie's father, Jon Voight, had a brief but highly publicised romance that began in late 2005 and lasted into 2006.

In 2005, it was reported that Voight had been dating the Endless Love singer. The pair were introduced by her former partner, Berry Gordy. The couple shared a long friendship for years before having a romantic relationship.

In a 2005 Variety column, Diana accompanied Jon Voight to the L.A. tribute to Al Pacino. He told the publication,

At my age (67), I should enjoy the notice. It’s an honour to know her.

FAQs

Is Diana Ross still married? The Upside Down singer is not married. Why didn't Berry Gordy marry Diana Ross? He believed that marriage would derail her career. How many times has Diana Ross been married? The Ain't No Mountain High Enough singer has been married twice. Who was Diana Ross' second husband? In 1986, Diana Ross got married to Norwegian shipping magnate Arne Næss Jr. What happened to Diana Ross' husband, Arne Næss Jr.? Næss died on 13 January 2004 in a tragic mountain climbing accident in the Groot Drakenstein mountains in South Africa. Is Diana Ross still married to Silberstein? Diana Ross and her first husband, Robert Ellis Silberstein, got divorced in 1977. How long was Diana Ross married to Arne Næss? Ross and Arne Næss Jr. were married for about 14 years. Did Diana Ross date Michael Jackson? Diana and Jackson's relationship began as a mentorship and grew into one of his greatest loves.

Diana Ross' former husbands are Robert Ellis Silberstein and Arne Næss. Before and after her marriages, the singer who became Motown's most prominent artist had brief relationships. The most notable relationships were with Berry Gordy, Eddie Kendricks, Gene Simmons, and Jon Voight.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng