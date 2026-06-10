A Nigerian businesswoman shared her experience trying to source agricultural equipment in China

A Chinese company executive expressed surprise after learning about the power supply situation in Nigeria

The local entrepreneur stated that her farms still lack electricity nine years after the encounter

A Nigerian businesswoman, identified by her social media handle @ChimdiIbeawuchi, shared an account of her 2017 business trip to China.

She detailed her discussions with a foreign manufacturer regarding infrastructure challenges in Nigeria.

A Nigerian businesswoman shares a Chinese man's reaction after learning about Nigeria's electricity issue. Photo credit: @Chimdilbeawuchi/X

Source: Twitter

The entrepreneur travelled to China to purchase automated machinery for a commercial agricultural project. Her search for battery cages, silos, and feed milling systems faced complications because the available technology required a constant power supply.

Businesswoman shares conversation with Chinese man

According to the post, the Chinese man expressed disbelief when the businesswoman stated that she could not purchase one of his machines because it would need constant light, which is a luxury in her country, Nigeria.

Reacting to this information, the Chinese man thought @ChimdiIbeawuchi was exaggerating about the poor electricity infrastructure in Nigeria.

She said in the X post:

"One young CEO became genuinely frustrated with me when I told him-His Automated Battery Cages (with sensors and temperature regulators) wouldn’t work for me because I didn’t have Electricity.

When I explained that reliable electricity was not available in Nigeria, he thought I was exaggerating. To him, uninterrupted power was such a basic requirement for business that the absence of it seemed impossible."

She added:

"He asked, “How do Survive”? So I showed him on Baidu and he genuinely felt sorry for me."

The Chinese supplier eventually directed her to an alternative manufacturer.

"After further investigation, she helped us locate a manufacturer in Henan Province that produced semi-automated systems specifically for African markets—equipment designed to operate despite unreliable power supply.

Nine years later, the situation remains largely unchanged."

Reactions: lady shares experience with Chinese man

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the businesswoman's post below:

@i_am_myloking said:

"And somebody took 15 billion dollars to build a coastal road. That money would have solved 40% of our electricity needs."

@Ade_Blayze said:

"9 years and you haven’t invested in alternative energy to work with? As poor as the country is, so is the mindset of a lot of us. Sad."

@tyemartins said:

"And take your farm totally off-grid isn’t a small infrastructural project, it takes huge capital investment. I feel your pain."

See the X post here:

Chinese man gifts Peller N200m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Chinese man has been identified as the mysterious TikTok user who gifted Peller N200m in coins.

Source: Legit.ng