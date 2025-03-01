Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has sent a warning message to Unoma Akpabio, the wife of the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on the sexual harassment allegation

Natasha's message to Unoma Akpabio came a day after the latter slammed a defamation suit of N250 billion against, alleging emotional trauma and violation of rights

But Natasha, in a letter through her lawyer, called on Unoma to stay out of the matter for the family's sanity, adding that the Senate President should be allowed to defend himself, and she has enough evidence against him

Lokoja, Kogi - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central, has called Unoma Akpabio, the wife of the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, to stay out of the sexual harassment allegation she levelled against her husband.

Natasha, in a television interview on Friday, February 28, raised the allegation against the Senate president, stating that her refusal for sexual advances from Akpabio was the beginning of her dilemma at the Senate.

She alleged that she has been tactically silenced by the Akpabio-led leadership of the Senate following his first encounter at the plenary. In one of the issues raised, the senator recalled that Akpabio once told her to give him "enjoyment" so that her bill can be passed.

Akpabio's wife sued Natasha

Reacting to the allegation, Unoma Akpabio defended her husband and filed a defamation suit against the Kogi senator at the Federal High Court in Abuja. In the suit, Unoma alleged that Natasha's accusation has caused her and the children an emotional trauma and it threatened their safety.

She asked the court to declare the statement as a violation of her right to dignity and demanding ₦250 billion in damages and a perpetual injunction preventing Akpoti-Uduaghan from making further claims against her.

Natasha defends allegation against Akpabio

However, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, March 1, Natasha called on Unoma to stay out of the matter, and urged her to allow her husband, who is the Senate president, to defend himself.

According to the state, Natasha warned the senate president's wife in a letter sent to her through her lawyer, Victor Giwa. Natasha maintained that she has enough evidence to counter Akpabio and urged Unoma to tread cautiously.

Natasha explained that staying away from the allegation will help Unoma to maintain her "sanity" and that of her family. The Senator noted that the allegations were directed to the Senate President and he should be allowed to defend himself.

Natasha's statement reads in part:

“Our client has concrete evidence to substantiate her allegations. We suggest that you leave the defense of these allegations to the Senate President to maintain your sanity and that of your family.”

Saraki speaks on Akpabio, Natasha's saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for an open investigation in the saga between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan.

Saraki urged the leadership of the Senate to subject both Akpabio and Natasha to the Senate disciplinary committee and make the investigation.

The former Senate called for respect for the Senate standing rules and the National Assembly as an institution.

